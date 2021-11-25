Adelaide Strikers' Amanda-Jade Wellington takes the best WBBL figures of all time to end Brisbane Heat's season 

Adelaide Strikers' leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington scripted history on Wednesday with her exploits with the ball against Brisbane Heat Women in the all-important Eliminator Final of the ongoing seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League.

The crafty 24-year old snared the competition's best-ever bowling figures as she claimed 5 wickets in the game while conceding just 8 runs from her full quota of 4 overs in her 100th game.

With stunning figures of 5/15, she bettered Molly Strano's spell of 5/15 from the inaugural season of the tournament. Notably, she finished her spell with a brilliant maiden over, which helped her to claim the best figures in the competition's history.

Wellington dismissed the likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, and Laura Kimmince in the crucial knockout fixture to shift the momentum of the game in her team's favor.

The talented youngster has been a consistent performer for her side this year, picking up 21 wickets from her 16 appearances.

She was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for her superlative performance with the ball. With their comfortable 8-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat, the Adelaide Strikers have now advanced to the Challenger.

Adelaide Strikers topple Brisbane Heat in their Eliminator clash

After being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, the Brisbane Heat batters failed to register an imposing total as they were rattled by Wellington's five-wicket haul. Nicola Hancock was the only saving grace as she contributed with 40 crucial runs lower down the order to take the side's total to 114.

The Strikers chased down the total comfortably in the 17th over with 8 wickets to spare. Katie Mack, with her unbeaten knock of 50, took the game away from the opposition.

The Adelaide Strikers will now take on the Melbourne Renegades in the Challenger. The winner of the contest will join the Perth Scorchers in the summit clash of the WBBL 2021.

