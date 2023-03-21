Afghanistan name 17-member squad for T20 series against Pakistan, Mohammad Nabi returns

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the squad for the three-game T20I series at home against Pakistan. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has returned to the squad while Rashid Khan will lead the hosts.

Nabi resigned as Afghanistan's captain after the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and was also left out of the white-ball series against UAE last month. Hence, doubts lingered over his future.

However, the 38-year-old will return to face Pakistan in Sharjah for the T20 games set to take place on March 24, 26, and 27.

The selectors have left out opener Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmat Shah for this series and have included the uncapped Sediqullah Atal in the team. Nijat Masoud and Zahir Khan, who were part of the squad that faced the UAE, have also been dropped along with Nangyal Karoti.

Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan expressed confidence in the squad and hope to see them win the series, given their preparation for the same. He stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Our team has been working hard in training camp and selectors have selected the best available players for the series. I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud. We wish our team the best of luck for the series and hope to see them emerge victorious."

Khan also hopes to see the series played in good spirits, adding:

"In addition, we look forward to an exciting competition between two great teams. Both nations have passionate fans who support their teams with enthusiasm and pride. As neighbors, we have a special bond and we hope to showcase not only our cricketing skills but also the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship."

The two sides have met thrice, with Pakistan emerging victorious on all three occasions. They last met during the 2022 Asia Cup when Naseem Shah hit two sixes in a row to propel his side to a memorable win.

Afghanistan's T20I squad to face Pakistan:

ICC @ICC



#AFGvPAK



icc-cricket.com/news/3118093 Afghanistan have named a 17-member squad for the T20Is against Pakistan in Sharjah Afghanistan have named a 17-member squad for the T20Is against Pakistan in Sharjah 🚨#AFGvPAKicc-cricket.com/news/3118093

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq.

.

Poll : 0 votes