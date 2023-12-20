American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Americans vs Premium Windies (Updated) ft. Hayden Walsh

Premium Windies secured an 86-run win over Premium Americans in the inaugural match of the American Premier League 2023 at Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

After winning the toss, Premium Windies batted first. Shawn Findlay was the top-scorer of the innings, scoring 68 runs off 63 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Interestingly, the next best score was 18 in the first innings.

Ultimately, the Windies posted a total of 156/8 in 20 overs. Sabir Ali Rao and captain Navin Stewart scalped three wickets apiece for the Americans in the first innings.

Moving to the chase, Premium Americans kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Middle-order batter Amir Hamza's 20 was the highest in the chase as they collapsed to 70 runs in 15 overs, losing the game by 86 runs.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh scalped a five-wicket haul, conceding 17 runs in his four-over spell. He received good support from Raj Nannan, who picked up a three-fer, conceding 14 runs with a maiden.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the American Premier League 2023.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Shawn Findlay WIND 68 1 1 68 68 107.94 0 1 4 3 2 Amir Hamza AME 20 1 1 20 20 117.65 0 0 1 1 3 Aaron Johnson WIND 18 1 1 18 18 138.46 0 0 2 1 4 Navanpreet Singh AME 17 1 1 17 17 56.67 0 0 2 0 5 Gajanand Singh WIND 14 1 1 14 14 200 0 0 0 2 6 Navin Stewart AME 14 1 1 14 14 200 0 0 2 1 7 Raj Rocky Nannan WIND 13 1 1 13 13 144.44 0 0 1 1 8 Hayden Walsh WIND 11 1 1 11 11 100 0 0 0 0 9 Marlon Richards AME 10 1 1 10 10 76.92 0 0 0 0 10 Gerhard Erasmus"}">Gerhard Erasmus AME 6 1 1 6 6 75 0 0 0 0

Premium Windies opener Shawn Findlay is the current leading run-scorer of the campaign with 68 runs. Interestingly, the second-rank holder, Amir Hamza, amassed only 20 runs, batting at No. 5 for Premium Windies.

Aaron Johnson's 18 helped him occupy the third position. Navanpreet Singh (17) and Gajanand Singh (14) hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Navin Stewart (14), Raj Rocky (13), Hayden Walsh (11), Marlon Richards (10), and Gerhard Erasmus (6) have secured the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Hayden Walsh WIND 5 1 1 3.4 4.8 4.25 1 0 0 2 Raj Rocky Nannan WIND 3 1 1 4.67 8 3.5 0 1 0 3 Navin Stewart AME 3 1 1 7.67 8 5.75 0 1 0 4 Sabir Rao"}">Sabir Rao AME 3 1 1 9 6 9 0 1 0 5 Mario Lobban WIND 1 1 1 12 18 4 0 0 0 6 Amir Hamza AME 1 1 1 28 18 9.33 0 0 0

Premium Windies leggie Hayden Walsh is holding the top spot in the wickets standings with five scalps. His colleague and left-arm spinner Raj Rocky Nannan is occupying the second position with three scalps at 4.67

Navin Stewart (3) and Sabir Rao (3) are holding the third and fourth positions at an average of 7.67 and nine respectively. Mario Lobban (1) and Amir Hamza (1) are holding the fifth and sixth slots, averaging 12 and 28.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.