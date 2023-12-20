Cricket

American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Americans vs Premium Windies (Updated) ft. Hayden Walsh

By Sportz Connect
Modified Dec 20, 2023 09:00 IST
Updated list of top run scorers and wicket-takers in APL 2023
Updated list of top run scorers and wicket-takers in APL 2023

Premium Windies secured an 86-run win over Premium Americans in the inaugural match of the American Premier League 2023 at Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

After winning the toss, Premium Windies batted first. Shawn Findlay was the top-scorer of the innings, scoring 68 runs off 63 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Interestingly, the next best score was 18 in the first innings.

Ultimately, the Windies posted a total of 156/8 in 20 overs. Sabir Ali Rao and captain Navin Stewart scalped three wickets apiece for the Americans in the first innings.

Moving to the chase, Premium Americans kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Middle-order batter Amir Hamza's 20 was the highest in the chase as they collapsed to 70 runs in 15 overs, losing the game by 86 runs.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh scalped a five-wicket haul, conceding 17 runs in his four-over spell. He received good support from Raj Nannan, who picked up a three-fer, conceding 14 runs with a maiden.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the American Premier League 2023.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

RankPlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Shawn FindlayWIND68116868107.940143
2Amir HamzaAME20112020117.650011
3Aaron JohnsonWIND18111818138.460021
4Navanpreet SinghAME1711171756.670020
5Gajanand SinghWIND141114142000002
6Navin StewartAME141114142000021
7Raj Rocky NannanWIND13111313144.440011
8Hayden WalshWIND111111111000000
9Marlon RichardsAME1011101076.920000
10Gerhard Erasmus"}">Gerhard ErasmusAME61166750000

Premium Windies opener Shawn Findlay is the current leading run-scorer of the campaign with 68 runs. Interestingly, the second-rank holder, Amir Hamza, amassed only 20 runs, batting at No. 5 for Premium Windies.

Aaron Johnson's 18 helped him occupy the third position. Navanpreet Singh (17) and Gajanand Singh (14) hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Navin Stewart (14), Raj Rocky (13), Hayden Walsh (11), Marlon Richards (10), and Gerhard Erasmus (6) have secured the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

RankPlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Hayden WalshWIND5113.44.84.25100
2Raj Rocky NannanWIND3114.6783.5010
3Navin StewartAME3117.6785.75010
4Sabir Rao"}">Sabir RaoAME311969010
5Mario LobbanWIND11112184000
6Amir HamzaAME11128189.33000

Premium Windies leggie Hayden Walsh is holding the top spot in the wickets standings with five scalps. His colleague and left-arm spinner Raj Rocky Nannan is occupying the second position with three scalps at 4.67

Navin Stewart (3) and Sabir Rao (3) are holding the third and fourth positions at an average of 7.67 and nine respectively. Mario Lobban (1) and Amir Hamza (1) are holding the fifth and sixth slots, averaging 12 and 28.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...