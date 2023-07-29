Amir Zazai earns unwanted record in Kabul Premier League, concedes 48 runs, including 7 sixes, in 1 over

Uncapped Afghanistan spinner Amir Zazai earned a place in the record books on Saturday, but not in a way that he would be proud of. He gave away 48 runs in one over of a Kabul Premier League match, setting a new world record for the most runs conceded by a bowler in an over of a T20 game.

New Zealand bowler James Fuller previously held this record, having conceded 38 runs off an over in a T20 Blast match between Gloucestershire and Sussex. Scott Styris scored 34 runs off the bat against Fuller, while the Gloucestershire bowler gave away four runs in the form of extras.

Amir Zazai conceded six runs as extras, while the batter Sediqullah Atal smashed 42 runs from the bat. In the 19th over of the KPL match between Shaheen Hunters and Abasin Defenders, the latter team's Zazai started with a no-ball. Atal smacked the ball for a six.

Cricket Afghanistan @AFG_Sports must open the doors of international cricket & leagues for Atal. #FutureStar #WorldRecord #SevenSixes pic.twitter.com/Ntt0lkZVUm 48 runs from 1 over. @Sediq_Atal26 is now in the cricketing history books. Equalled Rituraj Gaikwad's 7 sixes in an over. Poor Amir Zazai, almost escaped a heartache. Thismust open the doors of international cricket & leagues for Atal.

On the next ball, Zazai conceded five wides, taking the total of 12 runs off zero legitimate deliveries in the over. The next six deliveries were all legal, and the batter Atal whacked them all for a six. Zazai ended with figures of 1/79 in four overs.

Amir Zazai scored 5 runs off 8 balls later in the match

Sediqullah Atal completed his century with the assault in the 19th over of the innings. He remained not out on 118 off 56 balls, helping the Shaheen Hunters post a total of 213/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 214 for a win, Abasin Defenders lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 121. Amir Zazai, who had a forgettable day as a bowler, could not contribute much with the bat as well. He scored five runs off eight balls before losing his stumps to Zahidullah.

Shaheen Hunters won the match by 92 runs. Sediqullah Atal deservingly won the Man of the Match award for his century.

