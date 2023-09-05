Assam T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: P Das and Pushparaj Sharma lead the charts – Updated after Match 14

In the first game in the Assam T20 2023 on Tuesday, Subansiri Champs beat Manas Tigers by four wickets at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

In the other game of the day, Brahmaputra Boys got the better of Barak Bravehearts after the match went right down to the Super Over.

Assam T20 2023 Most Runs list – P Das leads the runs charts

P Das is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Assam T20 2023. He has scored 167 runs in five games at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 129.46 with one half-century and a top score of 65 to show for his efforts.

V Roy Jr is second in the list, having scored 146 runs in five games at an average of 48.67 and a strike-rate of 120.66 with a top score of 54.

Shubham Mondal has racked up 139 runs in five matches at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 123.01, with a top score of 48. Pradyumn Saikia is in decent form, having scored 136 runs in four games at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 128.30 and a top score of 59.

Parvez Musaraf, Ishan Ahmed and D Das have also been impressive.

Assam T20 2023 Most Wickets list - Pushparaj Sharma leads the wickets chart

Pushparaj Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Assam T20 2023. In five games, he has picked up 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.19. Senglong Rangoi also has 10 wickets but at a slightly higher economy rate of 6.56.

R Singh-III has eight wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.83 and average of 8.75. Bhargav Lakhar, Amlanjyoti Das and Mukhtar Hussain have also been impressive with the ball.