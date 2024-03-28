Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after King Bay Royals vs No Mans Land Explorers, Match 14

Pirates Bay Raiders secured a 45-run win over Pigeon Point Skiers in the 13th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 while No Mans Land Explorers registered a six-run win against King Bay Royals in the 14th encounter.

That said, let’s delve into the details of the points table after the conclusion of the contest between King Bay Royals and No Mans Land Explorers.

Pirates Bay Raiders ascended from the third to the pole position with three wins and two losses, amassing six points at an NRR of 1.006. Mt Irvine Surfers slipped from the top to the second rank with three wins and a loss, securing six points at an NRR of 0.59.

King Bay Royals descended from the second to the third position with two wins and four losses, picking up four points at an NRR of 0.212. No Mans Land Explorers moved up from the sixth to the fourth rank, winning two and losing three games, pocketing four points at an NRR of -0.352.

Store Bay Snorkelers and Pigeon Point Skiers are at the bottom two positions with two wins apiece and four points each at -0.589 and -1.139.

Evin Lewis and Anderson Mahase shine for their respective sides

Moving into the details of the 13th clash, Pirates Bay Raiders notched up a dominating total of 169/4 in 10 overs. Opening batter Evin Lewis was the top-scorer with 73 runs in 32 balls, featuring five fours and seven sixes.

Daron Cruickshank scalped two wickets for Pigeon Point Skiers while Akiel Cooper and Rayan Williams scalped one wicket apiece.

In reply, Pigeon Point Skiers could score only 124/4 in 10 overs. Mbeki Joseph (42) and Akiel Cooper (49) tried their best to take their side to victory. However, other batters couldn't create an impact as they suffered a loss by 45 runs.

In the 14th clash, No Mans Land Explorers posted a total of 101/6 in 10 overs. Anderson Mahase smashed 31* runs in eight balls, including four fours and two sixes.

In response, King Bay Royals could score 95/6 in 10 overs, falling short by six runs. Jabari Mills smashed 31* runs in 19 balls with three sixes and a four. Andy Davis and Navin Bidaisee scalped two wickets apiece to turn the tables.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!