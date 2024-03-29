Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mt Irvine Surfers vs No Mans Land Explorers (Updated) ft. Leron Lezama and Andy David

Store Bay Snorkelers secured a 10-wicket win over Pigeon Point Skiers in the 15th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 while No Mans Land Explorers bagged a seven-wicket win over Mt Irvine Surfers in the 16th contest.

Moving to the 15th game, Pigeon Point Skiers racked up a below-par total of 88/9 in 10 overs. Opener Mbeki Joseph was the top-scorer with 26 runs while Anthony Providence scalped four wickets.

In response, Store Bay Snorkelers finished off the game in five overs with 10 wickets in hand. Keeper-batter Daniel Williams scored 24* runs in 13 balls while Joshua James smacked 53* runs in 17 balls.

In the 16th clash, Mt Irvine Surfers posted a good-looking total of 109/5 in 10 overs. Captain Kirstan Kallicharan was the top-scorer with 49 runs in 26 balls, including six fours and two sixes. All bowlers scalped one wicket apiece in the first innings.

In reply, No Mans Land Explorers finished off the chase in 9.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Opening batter Leron Lezama smashed 55* runs in 32 balls with five fours and three sixes while Navin Bidaisee (19) provided substantial support.

That said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bago T10 Blast 2024.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Leron Lezama 6 6 1 191 55 38.2 110 173.64 - 2 12 15 2 Mbeki Joseph 4 4 - 167 79 41.75 77 216.88 - 1 14 14 3 Akiel Cooper 4 4 1 159 69 53 66 240.91 - 1 15 10 4 Jahron Alfred 5 5 2 148 66 49.33 90 164.44 - 1 8 10 5 Shammon Hooper 5 5 1 118 53 29.5 69 171.01 - 1 4 13 6 Ashaughn Pierre 5 5 2 117 66 39 78 150 - 1 10 10 7 Dexter Sween 4 4 - 106 45 26.5 59 179.66 - - 9 9 8 Olando James 4 4 - 103 75 25.75 63 163.49 - 1 6 8 9 Navin Bidaisee 4 4 1 83 33 27.67 37 224.32 - - 8 4 10 Joshua James 2 2 1 77 53 77 28 275 - 1 6 8

Leron Lezama ascended from the fourth to the top spot with 191 runs. Mbeki Joseph moved up from the third to the second rank with 167 runs. Akiel Cooper slipped from the second to the third position with 159 runs.

Jahron Alfred (148) descended from the top to the fourth slot. Shammon Hooper continues to hold the fifth rank with 118 runs while Ashaughn Pierre (117) holds the sixth spot. Dexter Sween (106) moved one spot up to secure the seventh rank.

Olando James (103) slid one spot to the eighth rank while Navin Bidaisee (83) ascended from the 13th to the ninth slot. Joshua James (77) rocketed from the 39th to the 10th position in the standings.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Andy Davis 5 5 10 99 7 2/9 14.14 9.9 8.57 - - - 2 Christopher Vincent 4 4 8 29 6 2/6 4.83 3.63 8 - - 1 3 Anthony Providence 4 4 6.5 72 6 4/20 12 10.54 6.83 1 - - 4 Navin Bidaisee 4 4 8 76 5 2/5 15.2 9.5 9.6 - - - 5 Dexter Sween 4 4 8 112 5 2/25 22.4 14 9.6 - - - 6 Ancil Nedd 3 3 6 44 4 3/5 11 7.33 9 - - - 7 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 8 Darryl Horseford 4 3 6 51 4 2/11 12.75 8.5 9 - - - 9 Sachin Seecharan 5 3 6 61 4 2/9 15.25 10.17 9 - - - 10 Akiel Cooper 4 4 7 84 4 3/25 21 12 10.5 - - -

Andy David (7) moved one spot up to occupy the pole position. Christopher Vincent (6) slid from the top to the second rank at 4.83. Anthony Providence (6) ascended from the 27th to the third slot at 12.

Navin Bidaisee (5) slipped from third to fourth slot at 15.2. Dexter Sween (5) ascended from the ninth to the fifth spot at 22.4. Ancil Nedd (4) climbed up from the 10th to the sixth slot at 11.

Glennon Sharpe (4), Darryl Horseford (4), Sachin Seecharan (4) and Akiel Cooper (4) descended three spots each to occupy seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions at 16.75, 12.75, 15.25 and 21 respectively.

