Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after No Mans Land Explorers vs Store Bay Snorkelers (Updated) ft. Mbeki Joseph and Keon Isaac

Pigeon Point Skiers beat King Bay Royals in the 11th match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Tuesday, March 26, at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The Point Skiers won the toss and elected to bat. They made 153 runs for the loss of two wickets. Mbeki Joseph scored 79 runs off 33 deliveries and was the highest-scorer for the team.

The Bay Royals could make 143 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by 10 runs. Joseph won the Player of the Match award.

In the 12th match, Store Bay Snorkelers defeated No Mans Land Explorers by 13 runs after posting a total of 148 runs for the loss of five wickets. Keon Isaac was the pick of the bowlers in the match as he picked two wickets for 22 runs in two overs.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Jahron Alfred 4 4 2 142 66 71 81 175.31 - 1 8 10 2 Leron Lezama 4 4 - 132 52 33 73 180.82 - 1 9 9 3 Ashaughn Pierre 4 4 2 113 66 56.5 72 156.94 - 1 10 9 4 Shammon Hooper 4 4 1 104 53 34.67 64 162.5 - 1 3 11 5 Olando James 3 3 - 101 75 33.67 59 171.19 - 1 6 8 6 Mbeki Joseph 2 2 - 99 79 49.5 42 235.71 - 1 9 8 7 Akiel Cooper 2 2 1 96 69 96 36 266.67 - 1 9 8 8 Dexter Sween 2 2 - 78 45 39 33 236.36 - - 6 8 9 Jesse Bootan 2 2 - 62 33 31 23 269.57 - - 8 3 10 Navin Bidaisee 2 2 1 62 33 62 24 258.33 - - 6 4

Jahron Alfred has jumped to first place from second and has amassed a total of 142 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 175.31. Leron Lezama has moved to second position from fifth and has made 132 runs in four games at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 180.82.

Ashaughn Pierre has 113 runs to his name in four games at a strike rate of 156.94. He has slipped to third place from first. Shammon Hooper has scored 104 runs in four matches at an average of 34.67. He has moved to fourth position from third.

Orlando James has made 101 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 171.19. He is in fifth place now and was earlier the fourth-highest run-scorer. Mbeki Joseph has jumped to sixth place and has made 99 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 235.71.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Christopher Vincent 3 3 6 15 5 2/6 3 2.5 7.2 - - 1 2 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 3 Darryl Horseford 4 3 6 51 4 2/11 12.75 8.5 9 - - - 4 Andy Davis 3 3 6 60 4 2/23 15 10 9 - - - 5 Sachin Seecharan 4 3 6 61 4 2/9 15.25 10.17 9 - - - 6 Ancil Nedd 2 2 4 22 3 3/5 7.33 5.5 8 - - - 7 Keon Isaac 2 2 4 45 3 2/22 15 11.25 8 - - - 8 Raymond Vankenie 4 4 6 72 3 1/9 24 12 12 - - - 9 Akiel Cooper 2 2 4 51 3 3/25 17 12.75 8 - - - 10 Shaquille Duncan 4 2 3 42 3 2/30 14 14 6 - - -

Christopher Vincent is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked up five wickets in three matches at an average of three. Glennon Sharpe is still in second position and has four wickets to his name in four games at an economy of 8.38.

Darryl Horseford has amassed four wickets in four matches at an average of 12.75. He is still the third-highest wicket-taker this season. Andy Davis has jumped to fourth place from sixth and has picked a total of four wickets in three outings so far at an average of 15.

Sachin Seecharan has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has amassed four wickets in three innings at an economy of 10.17. Keon Isaac has jumped to seventh position and has three wickets to his name in two matches at an average of 15.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!