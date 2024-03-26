Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pigeon Point Skiers vs No Mans Land Explorers (updated) ft. Christopher Vincent

Pirates Bay Raiders racked up a 10-run win against King Bay Royals in the ninth encounter of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 while Pigeon Point Skiers picked up a 20-run win over No Mans Land Explorers in the 10th contest.

Delving into the details of the ninth clash, Pirates Bay Raiders posted a dominating total of 121/2 in 10 overs. Shammon Hooper, batting at No.3, top-scored with 53* runs off 28 balls, including seven fours, and one six. Captain Navin Stewart played a good supportive knock with 39 runs off 17 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes.

In reply to the 122-run target, King Bay Royals smacked 111/6 in 10 overs, falling short by 10 runs. Zachary Siweah was the standout batter, smacking 37* runs in 21 balls with four fours and two sixes. Christopher Vincent and Crystian Thurton claimed two wickets apiece for the Raiders to turn the game upside down.

Moving to the 10th game, Pigeon Point Skiers racked up a whopping total of 146/4 in 10 overs, courtesy of Akiel Cooper’s 69 runs off 24 balls, featuring six fours and seven sixes. Mbeki Joseph (20), Jesse Bootan (29), and captain Daron Cruickshank (22) also contributed important runs in the first innings.

In response, No Mans Land Explorers could score only 126/6 in 10 overs. Dexter Sween scored 45 runs off 16 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Akiel Cooper was the star player with the ball as well, pocketing a match-turning three-fer.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bago T10 Blast 2024.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Ashaughn Pierre 4 4 2 113 66 56.5 72 156.94 - 1 10 9 2 Jahron Alfred 3 3 2 106 66 106 62 170.97 - 1 5 8 3 Shammon Hooper 4 4 1 104 53 34.67 64 162.5 - 1 3 11 4 Olando James 2 2 - 100 75 50 57 175.44 - 1 6 8 5 Leron Lezama 3 3 - 80 39 26.67 52 153.85 - - 4 6 6 Akiel Cooper 1 1 - 69 69 69 24 287.5 - 1 7 6 7 Marlon Richards 2 2 2 47 24 - 21 223.81 - - 3 3 8 Justin Joseph 1 1 - 47 47 47 24 195.83 - - 4 2 9 Sachin Seecharan 4 4 1 46 37 15.33 32 143.75 - - 2 4 10 Dexter Sween 1 1 - 45 45 45 16 281.25 - - 3 6

Ashaughn Pierre (113) and Jahron Alfred (106) continue to shine in the top two positions in the run-scoring charts. Shammon Hooper moved up from fifth to third rank with 104 runs.

Olando James (100) and Leron Lezama (80) slipped one spot each to occupy the fourth and fifth ranks. Akiel Cooper, playing his first game of the season, rocketed to the sixth spot, smacking 69 runs.

Marlon Richards ascended from the 20th to the seventh spot, hitting 47 runs at a strike rate of 223.81. Justin Joseph (47) and Sachin Seecharan (46) slid two spots each to secure the eighth and ninth ranks while Dexter Sween (45) propelled to the 10th rank in his first game of the campaign.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Christopher Vincent 3 3 6 15 5 2/6 3 2.5 7.2 - - 1 2 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 3 Darryl Horseford 4 3 6 51 4 2/11 12.75 8.5 9 - - - 4 Sachin Seecharan 4 3 6 61 4 2/9 15.25 10.17 9 - - - 5 Ancil Nedd 2 2 4 22 3 3/5 7.33 5.5 8 - - - 6 Andy Davis 2 2 4 44 3 2/23 14.67 11 8 - - - 7 Raymond Vankenie 4 4 6 72 3 1/9 24 12 12 - - - 8 Akiel Cooper 1 1 2 25 3 3/25 8.33 12.5 4 - - - 9 Shaquille Duncan 4 2 3 42 3 2/30 14 14 6 - - - 10 Addison Daniel 3 1 2 6 2 2/6 3 3 6 - - -

Christopher Vincent propelled from the fourth to the pole position in the bowling standings, scalping five wickets. Glennon Sharpe (4), Darryl Horseford (4), and Sachin Seecharan (4) slid one spot each to occupy second, third, and fourth positions at 16.75, 12.75, and 15.25 respectively.

Ancil Nedd (3) and Andy Davis (3) retained their fifth and sixth slots at 7.33 and 14.67, respectively. Raymond Vankenie moved up from the 14th to the seventh slot, picking up three wickets at 24.

Akiel Cooper rocketed to the eighth slot with three scalps at 8.33. Shaquille Duncan (3) and Addison Daniel (2) descended two slots each to occupy the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 14 and three, respectively.

