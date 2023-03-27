BCC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Final

The Final match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Bud CC (BCC) squaring off against the Radical Club (RCL) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Monday, March 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bud CC have won all of their last six matches. Radical Club, on the other hand, secured five victories in the same appearances as of their opposition.

Radical Club are a tough opposition, but Bud CC are likely to prevail in this exciting encounter.

BCC vs RCL Match Details

The Final match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 27 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs RCL, Final

Date and Time: 27th March 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Radical Club and BDMTCC, where a total of 298 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BCC vs RCL Form Guide

BCC - Won 6 of their last 6 matches

RCL - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

BCC vs RCL Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Erik Roy (wk), Bikash Kumar Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Diwiz Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Jitu Ali (c), Parvez Aziz, Nipan Deka, Darshan Rajbongshi, Pushparaj Sharma, Girijashankar Menaria

RCL Playing XI

No injury updates

Biswajit Chamua (wk), Saurav Saha, AS Roy, Pranjit Bora, Dhiraj Goswami (c), Chanakya Sarma, Rituraj Baruah, Priyangshu Dutta, Rosham Alom-I, Debojit Baruah, Anupam Hazarika

BCC vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Roy

E Roy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Chamua is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sinha

A Sinha and S Purkayastha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Pathak played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Ali

D Baruah and J Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Goswami is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Deka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Deka and C Sarma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Dutta is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs RCL match captain and vice-captain choices

N Deka

N Deka will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 514 points in the last five matches.

D Baruah

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Baruah as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 374 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs RCL, Final

D Baruah

R Alom

N Deka

P Sharma

R Singh

Bud CC vs Radical Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bud CC vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Roy

Batters: S Purkayastha, A Sinha

All-rounders: D Baruah, J Ali, A Malakar

Bowlers: C Sarma, N Deka, P Sharma, R Singh, D Rajbongshi

Bud CC vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Roy

Batters: A Sinha

All-rounders: D Baruah, J Ali

Bowlers: C Sarma, N Deka, P Sharma, R Singh, D Rajbongshi, R Alom, M Dutta

Poll : 0 votes