Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Adamas Howrah Warriors, Match 7

Sobisco Smashers Malda defeated Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers by seven wickets in the first match of the day on Friday, June 14. The Adamas Howrah Warriors successfully chased down their total convincingly against the Rashmi Medinipur Warriors in the second game of the Bengal Pro League 2024 today.

The Malda Smashers are currently at the top of the points table in the 2024 edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League after the completion of two matches. With two wins, the Smashers have amassed four points and have a net run rate of +1.277.

The Shrachi Rarh Tigers sit pretty in the second place Bay Raiders, with two points. They have a net run rate of +1.150.

Lying third are the Murshidabad Kings, who have two points from one game and boast a net run rate of 0.967. Equal on points with the Kings at No.4 are the Howrah Warriors, but have an NRR of -0.194.

Further below at number five are the Kolkata Tigers, with two points from as many matches and a net run rate of -0.237. The Siliguri Strikers, with one win so far, have garnered two points and are placed sixth, with a poor NRR of -0.284.

Harbour Diamonds and Medinipur Wizards are yet to open their account. They languish at the bottom of the table, occupying the seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Sobisco Smashers Malda cruise to seven-wicket win over Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

In the opening match of the day, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers opener Shubham Chatterjee top-scored for his team with a solid 35 off 40 deliveries. Akash Pandey and Avinil Ghosh scored a 21-ball 30 and 17-ball 14, respectively, to help their team reach a score of 117/8 after being put to bat first.

Chatterjee struck four boundaries at a strike rate of 87.50, while his teammates Pandey and Porel scored their runs at a strike rate of 142.86 and 82.35 respectively. For Sobisco Smashers Malda, Mukesh Kumar (3/10) was the main wicket-taker.

In response, Sobisco Smashers Malda got off to a good start thanks to their opener Jayojit Basu (55). Contributions from Writam Porel (35) and wicketkeeper Kaif Ahmed (13) helped them chase down the target with ease, winning the game by seven wickets. Akash Pandey picked up two wickets for the Tigers.

In the second match, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards openers Kaushik Maity (32 off 34) and Vivek Singh (34 off 31) provided useful contributions after they elected to bat first against the Adamas Howrah Warriors. Batting at No.5, Priyanshu Srivastava (27 off 19) helped the wizards post a score of 132-all out in 20 overs.

Saksham Chaudhary took a five-wicket haul, while Kanish Seth and Sujit Kumar Yadav took two-a-piece for the Warriors.

In reply, the Adamas Howrah Warriors could not put a foot wrong as they chased the target with five wickets in hand. Pramod Chandila (46 off 42) top-scored for the Warriors.

