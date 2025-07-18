  • home icon
  Brian Lara picks Indian bowler in GOAT category, former captain termed legend [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jul 18, 2025 21:29 IST
Brian Lara at Wimbledon - Day 7

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara included Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Greatest of all time (GOAT) category during a rapid-fire round. The former southpaw was asked to categorise players who fit either the "Legend", "GOAT", or "Great" category. He picked the 31-year-old in the second category, alongside many other fine players.

Lara picked Glenn McGrath, Jacques Kallis, and Adam Gilchrist, along with Bumrah, in the "GOAT" category. He chose Kevin Pietersen, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, and Rohit Sharma in the "Legend" category.

Watch the video of Lara's selections here:

Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut for India in an ODI against Australia at Sydney in 2016. Two years later, he made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018. Since his foray into international cricket, he has rapidly evolved into arguably the best fast bowler in the world across all three formats.

He has had an incredible rise in the game despite having played only 47 Test matches. He is considered by many as an entry into India's all-time Test XI as the pacer to pair up with other great fast bowlers from yesteryears.

India face the Jasprit Bumrah dilemma ahead of fourth Test at Old Trafford

Trailing 1-2 in the five-Test series against England, India face a must-win scenario in the fourth Test match at Old Trafford, starting on July 23. A key decision for them to make is whether to include ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the playing 11 or not.

Bumrah played the series opener at Leeds before missing the second Test match at Edgbaston. He returned for the third Test match at Lord's. In the two Tests that he has played in, Bumrah has taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings to restrict England from getting to a gigantic score.

However, India lost both those matches, winning the one match the pacer didn't play in at Edgbaston. He is expected to play just one of the remaining two matches in series.

Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Aditya Singh
