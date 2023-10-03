Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 5 of the tournament?

Chhattisgarh Blue continued their winning momentum with their second consecutive win of the season over Madhya Pradesh by nine wickets on Tuesday, October 3. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur hosted this match.

After being asked to bat first, Madhya Pradesh started on a disappointing note, losing both openers, Yash Dubey and Venkatesh Iyer, for single-digit scores. No batter crossed the 25-run mark, which highlighted MP's batting struggles.

Keeper-batter Himanshu Mantri's 25 run-knock helped guide the team to yet another below-par total of 124/7 in 20 overs. Pacers Sourabh Majumdar and Prashant Sai Painkra scalped two wickets apiece for Chhattisgarh Blue in the first innings.

In their pursuit of 125 runs, Chhattisgarh Blue started off in ultra-aggressive mode. Opener and captain Amandeep Khare came out all guns blazing, scoring his half-century off just 23 balls. In the last over of the powerplay, Amandeep Khare smacked 28 runs off Parth Sahani to keep his side on top.

However, his innings came to an end at 59 runs off just 31 balls. Amandeep's opening partner Sanidhya Hurkat played a perfect anchor role, scoring 39* off 37 balls. Eventually, Chhattisgarh Blue sealed the deal within 14 overs to continue their dominance in the competition.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 5 of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023.

Venkatesh Iyer (MP)

Venkatesh Iyer's poor run in this edition continues as he was sent packing for just two runs off five balls by pacer Sourabh Majumdar. He will be looking to reverse his fortunes in the upcoming encounters.

Arshad Khan (MP)

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan had a decent outing with the ball. In his two-over spell, he conceded 14 runs without scalping a wicket. With the bat, he played a blistering cameo, scoring 20 runs off 10 balls with one four and two sixes.

Kumar Kartikeya (MP)

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was expensive in his two-over spell, conceding 16 runs without taking a wicket. He failed to make a significant impact with the ball.