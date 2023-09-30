Andhra continued their winning streak with a nail-biting victory over Kerala in the third match of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023. Meanwhile, in the fourth contest, Jharkhand secured a comprehensive win against Chhattisgarh Red. Both these encounters were held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Andhra were asked to bat first against Kerala and made the most of the opportunity on a slow and challenging wicket. Despite losing last match's centurion Ashwin Hebbar for just six runs, Manyala Pranith (29) and Shaik Rasheed (51) rose to the occasion and delivered outstanding performances.

However, as the innings progressed, it turned out to be tough for batters with the middle and lower middle order failing to make an impact. Consequently, Andhra posted a total of 139/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Midhun PK was the standout bowler for Kerala, bagging four crucial wickets of Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Manish Golamaru.

In response, Kerala made a promising start, forging a 48-run opening partnership. However, they quickly lost the plot, losing wickets at regular intervals. In the middle-order, Saly Samson tried to revive the innings with his 36-run unbeaten knock, but it was too late by then.

Ultimately, Kerala fell short of the target by three runs after losing six wickets. Off-spinner Tripurana Vijay bagged three big wickets and played a crucial role in turning the game in his side’s favor.

Now, turning to the fourth game, Jharkhand batted first after losing the toss. With fresh pitch on offer for this game, Jharkhand batters came out all guns blazing. Captain Saurabh Tiwary and Nazim Siddiqui stitched a formidable 50-run opening partnership.

In the later stages of the game, Vikash Vishal's 43-run knock played a crucial role. Ravi Yadav (21 off 10) and Mohit Kumar (33 off 15) played perfect cameos to propel their side to an imposing total of 189/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Chhattisgarh couldn't reach the target despite decent knocks from multiple players as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. As a result, they ended up with 163/10 in 19.3 overs. Ravi Yadav bagged three wickets, helping Jharkhand to bag their first win of the edition.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Runs

Andhra opener Ashwin Hebbar is leading the batting charts with 117 runs from two innings. He is closely followed by his teammate Shaik Rasheed, who amassed 101 runs from two matches.

Chhattisgarh Red batter Anuj Tiwary accumulated 89 runs to jump to the third spot. Kerala batter Ajnas M is fourth with 70 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 120.69.

Jharkhand's keeper batter Nazim Siddiqui occupied the fifth position with 66 runs as an opener from two matches.

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023 Most Wickets

Kerala left-arm spinner Midhun PK surged to the pole position, claiming five wickets from two matches. His teammate, off-spinner Vinoop Manoharan is closely following him with four scalps. Andhra off-spinner Tripurana Vijay occupies the third spot with four wickets from two innings at an average of 12.25.

Jharkhand medium pacer Ravi Yadav settled with the fourth position, racking up three wickets. Chhattisgarh Red medium pacer Mayank Yadav made it to the fifth spot with three scalps at an expensive economy of 10.09.