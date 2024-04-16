County Championship Division One 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Warwickshire vs Durham match

County Division Championship 2024 continues in full swing. Five games were played on Monday as matches sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth unfolded. Essex locked horns with Kent in the sixth game, while Hampshire and Lancashire squad off against each other in the seventh.

The eighth game saw Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire face off each other, while in the ninth, Somerset and Surrey battled it out. The day closed with Warwickshire and Durham taking the field against each other in match ten of the tournament. Surprisingly, all five games were drawn.

Essex, who won their first outing against Nottinghamshire, retain the top spot in the points table. After a draw against Kent, their points tally rose to 35 points from 20 games. Kent were demoted a place and now sits in sixth place with 24 points.

Hampshire stumbled a place and have 20 points. Their first match against Durham was abandoned without a ball being bowled. It was another draw for their Monday's rival Lancashire, but they jumped two places to seventh with 21 points.

Nottinghamshire continue hovering at the bottom of the table. Following their draw on Monday, they earned 14 points. Previously, their victory over Essex earned them four points, bringing their total to 18. Worcestershire remain third with 28 points after two drawn games.

Somerset swiped down to two places. They are fourth with 27 points, while Surrey jumped up a place to fifth with 25 points.

Warwickshire replaced Somerset in second place with 28 points. Durham flicked to ninth place with 19 points. Their inaugural match against Hampshire was called off.

How did the games unfold in County Championship Division One 2024

Talking about the sixth match, the Essex posted 53-7 declared. Dean Elgar's 120 and Matt Critchley's 151 were the highlights of the match.

In response, Kent scored 413 with the help of Ben Compton's 165 and Daniel Bell's 135 before Essex responded 257. In the fourth inning, Kent scored 164 before the match was drawn.

In match seven, Hampshire posted 367 as Tom Prest and Liam Dawson contributed with 85 and 86 respectively. In response, Lancashire made 484, with the courtesy of captain Keaton Jennings's knock of 172 and George Bell's 99. Hampshire reached 179-4 in their second innings before the match was drawn.

In the eighth match, Nottinghamshire got 399, with Joe Clarke smashing a century. Worcestershire reached the 355-run mark with the assistance of Rob Jones' 90. Before the match ended in a draw, Nottinghamshire made 151-7.

In the ninth game, Somerset batted first and made 285. Thanks to Tom Lammonboy's century. Surrey responded with 428, thanks to Dom Sibley's 100. Somerset added 351, while Surrey made 123-5 before the game was drawn.

Coming to the last game of the day, Warwickshire's batters were truly a spectacle. They posted 698-3 declared, thanks to Alex Davies' 256. Rob Yates and Whill Rodes were impressive either with 191 and 178, respectively.

In their second inning, Durham made 517 as Alex Lees scored 145 along with decent contributions from other batters. They made 293-6 before the game was drawn.

