County Championship Division Two 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Leicestershire vs Yorkshire match

The first game of County Championship Division Two between Derbyshire and Gloucestershire ended without a ball being bowled. In the second game, Glamorgan and Middlesex settled for a draw.

Northamptonshire and Sussex collided in the third game, which was also a draw, while in the fourth game, Leicestershire and Yorkshire also drew. Sussex are atop the rankings with 15 points, while Northamptonshire are second with 13 points.

Leicestershire and Glamorgan are third and fourth respectively, with 13 points each, while Yorkshire and Middlesex are fifth and sixth respectively with 13 and 12 points.

Gloucestershire and Derbyshire are seventh and eighth respective;y, pocketing eight points apiece, after their game ended without a ball being bowled.

Sam Northeast creates headlines with triple ton in County Championship

Coming to the second County Championship game, Glamorgan notched up an imposing total of 620-3d. Captain Sam Northeast was the top-scorer with a 335-run unbeaten knock, while Colin Ingram scored 132.

In response, Middlesex secured a 35-run lead after posting 655. Ryan Higgins shone with 221, while Mark Stoneman (97) and Tom Helm (64) turned out to be the top batters for their side. In the third innings, Glamorgan made 31-2 before the game ended in a draw.

Moving to the third County Championship game, Northamptonshire posted a dominating total of 371. Captain Luke Procter was the standout batter with 92, while Karun Nair (57) and Lewis McManus (50) also shone with the willow.

In reply, Sussex responded with 478-9d. Tom Haines (133), James Coles (78), and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (73) were the top batters. In the third innings, Northamptonshire made 170-9 before the game ended in a draw.

In the fourth game, Leicestershire scored 354. Ben Mike (90), Marcus Harris (56), and Tom Scriven (56) impressed with the bat, while Matt Milnes pocketed a four-wicket haul and George Hill claimed a three-fer.

In reply, Yorkshire declared their innings at 264-6, courtesy of Adam Lyth's 101 and Harry Brook's 100*. In the third innings, Leicestershire made 26-0 before the game ended in a draw.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!