CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after North West vs Western Province, Match 42

The Warriors defeated KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 31 runs in the 40th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Friday, April 12, at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg. In the 41st match, the Titans chased down a target of 123 against Boland with six wickets to spare. Western Province managed just 144 for the loss of six wickets against North West in the 42nd match. They were chasing a target of 156 land ended up 11 runs short.

The Warriors remain in first place on the points table with nine wins in 10 matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.125. The Lions are still ranked second with seven wins in 10 matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.490.

The Dolphins remain in third position with six wins from 11 matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.369. Western Province are still the fourth-ranked team with four wins in 11 matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.445.

The Titans are still in fifth place. They have won four out of 11 matches and have a Net Run Rate of 0.197. The North West Dragons are still ranked sixth with three wins from 11 matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.180.

The Rocks and Tuskers continue to occupy the last two places with two wins in 10 matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.14 and -1.835, respectively.

Matthew Breetzke's stellar performance leads Warriors to victory against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in CSA T20 Challenge 2024

KwaZulu-Natal Inland won the toss against the Warriors in the 40th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 and elected to bowl. The Warriors made 174 for the loss of five wickets thanks in large part to Matthew Breetzke’s 72 off 41 deliveries. In reply, KwaZulu-Natal Inland could manage only 143 for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 31 runs.

The Titans easily chased down 123 against Boland in the 41st match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 for the loss of four wickets. David Wiese, Lungi Ngidi, and Junior Dala took two wickets each for the Titans, while Clyde Fortuin top-scored for Boland with 45 off 24 balls. Sibonelo Makhanya was the highest-scorer for the Titans with an unbeaten 50 off 25 deliveries.

Western Province lost the 42nd match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 against North West by 11 runs after failing to chase down a target of 156. Western Province's Edward Moore was the top-scorer in the match with 47 while North West's Gideon Peters was the stand-out bowler with three for 23 in four overs.

