Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Purani Dilli-6 vs Central Delhi Kings (Updated) ft. Aayush Singh Thakur and Sumit Kumar

By Sportz Connect
Modified Sep 03, 2024 00:29 IST
Purani Dilli-6 prevailed over Central Delhi Kings by 33 runs in match 27 of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season on Monday, September 2. Batting first, Purani Dilli-6 lost each of their top three batters inside the opening powerplay to crash to 36/3 at one stage of the innings.

Yug Gupta, at number four, led his team’s recovery with a 30-ball 44. He shared steady partnerships with Keshav Dalal (28 off 20) and Lalit Yadav to take them past the 100-run mark. Yadav himself flogged 46 unbeaten runs from just 29 deliveries with four boundaries and a six. Purani Dilli-6 shaped a competitive total of 173/6 from 20 overs.

For the Central Delhi Kings, new-ball striker Money Grewal picked up a wicket alongside captain Jonty Sidhu and Sumit Kumar. Rajneesh Dadar chipped in with two wickets from his four overs at the expense of just 29 runs.

Later in the run-chase, Purani Dilli-6 new-ball bowlers Aayush Singh Thakur and Prince Yadav blew away Central Delhi Kings' batting order by claiming five wickets between them. Yadav unfurled the spell of the innings with figures of 3/15 from four overs. Thakur snapped two in his spell while Yug Gupta and Shivam Sharma also claimed a wicket each to keep the Central Delhi Kings down to 140/8.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Priyansh AryaSDS6029912075.25198.03244942
2Ayush BadoniSDS5158816564.38226.87152851
3Himmat SinghEDR334878583.5173.96042919
4Anuj RawatEDR3288812154.67161.58122324
5Vaibhav KandpalNDS275996630.56147.85033110
6Dhruv KaushikCDK268886838.29162.42032314
7Sujal SinghEDR2677710844.5156.14112913
8Arpit RanaPDL26210105929.11135.0502396
9Ankit KumarWDL238997326.44159.7301329
10Krish YadavWDL2317710633134.310208

Each of the top five leading run-getters of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season retained their respective positions after Purani Dilli-6 win over Central Delhi Kings.

Priyansh Arya remains the most successful batter of the season with 602 runs. He is followed by his South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni with 515 runs. Himmat Singh and Anuj Rawat with 334 and 328 runs respectively take the next two slots on the table. Vaibhav Kandpal is ranked fifth on the list with 275 runs.

Dhruv Kaushik (268 runs) replaced Sujal Singh at number six, while the latter slip to seventh position for minting 267 runs from seven matches. Arpit Rana (262 runs), Ankit Kumar (238 runs), and Krish Yadav (231 runs) also retained themselves to round up the top 10 batting table.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Aayush Singh ThakurPDL18101018.512.339120
2Simarjeet SinghEDR158816.2711.538.46030
3Harsh TyagiEDR138814.1512.087.03010
4Digvesh RathiSDS13992116.087.84020
5Prince YadavPDL13101024.2317.778.18020
6Sumit KumarCDK118717.4512.558.35010
7Siddhartha SolankiNDS105411.26.610.18110
8Suyash SharmaNDS109930.31810.1000
9Anirudh ChowdharyNDS9551610.898.82010
10Mayank RawatEDR98715.3313.336.9000

Aayush Singh Thakur took two more wickets in a winning cause to solidify himself as the season’s most successful bowler with 18 scalps from 10 innings. Simarjeet Singh retained his position at number two with 15 wickets at an average of 16.27.

Harsh Tyagi and Digvesh Rathi also retained themselves at number three and four respectively among the leading wicket-takers with 13 scalps each. Prince Yadav (13 wickets) rose from seven to five on the table after taking a match-winning three-fer against the Central Delhi Kings.

Sumit Kumar takes the sixth position for snapping 11 wickets from eight innings. He is followed by Siddhartha Solanki and Suyash Sharma with 10 wickets each. Anirudh Chowdhary and Mayank Rawat are still ranked at number nine and number 10 respectively for snapping nine wickets each from their ends so far.

Edited by Aditya Singh
