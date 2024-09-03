Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Purani Dilli-6 vs Central Delhi Kings (Updated) ft. Aayush Singh Thakur and Sumit Kumar

Purani Dilli-6 prevailed over Central Delhi Kings by 33 runs in match 27 of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season on Monday, September 2. Batting first, Purani Dilli-6 lost each of their top three batters inside the opening powerplay to crash to 36/3 at one stage of the innings.

Yug Gupta, at number four, led his team’s recovery with a 30-ball 44. He shared steady partnerships with Keshav Dalal (28 off 20) and Lalit Yadav to take them past the 100-run mark. Yadav himself flogged 46 unbeaten runs from just 29 deliveries with four boundaries and a six. Purani Dilli-6 shaped a competitive total of 173/6 from 20 overs.

For the Central Delhi Kings, new-ball striker Money Grewal picked up a wicket alongside captain Jonty Sidhu and Sumit Kumar. Rajneesh Dadar chipped in with two wickets from his four overs at the expense of just 29 runs.

Trending

Later in the run-chase, Purani Dilli-6 new-ball bowlers Aayush Singh Thakur and Prince Yadav blew away Central Delhi Kings' batting order by claiming five wickets between them. Yadav unfurled the spell of the innings with figures of 3/15 from four overs. Thakur snapped two in his spell while Yug Gupta and Shivam Sharma also claimed a wicket each to keep the Central Delhi Kings down to 140/8.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Priyansh Arya SDS 602 9 9 120 75.25 198.03 2 4 49 42 2 Ayush Badoni SDS 515 8 8 165 64.38 226.87 1 5 28 51 3 Himmat Singh EDR 334 8 7 85 83.5 173.96 0 4 29 19 4 Anuj Rawat EDR 328 8 8 121 54.67 161.58 1 2 23 24 5 Vaibhav Kandpal NDS 275 9 9 66 30.56 147.85 0 3 31 10 6 Dhruv Kaushik CDK 268 8 8 68 38.29 162.42 0 3 23 14 7 Sujal Singh EDR 267 7 7 108 44.5 156.14 1 1 29 13 8 Arpit Rana PDL 262 10 10 59 29.11 135.05 0 2 39 6 9 Ankit Kumar WDL 238 9 9 73 26.44 159.73 0 1 32 9 10 Krish Yadav WDL 231 7 7 106 33 134.3 1 0 20 8

Each of the top five leading run-getters of the Delhi Premier League 2024 season retained their respective positions after Purani Dilli-6 win over Central Delhi Kings.

Priyansh Arya remains the most successful batter of the season with 602 runs. He is followed by his South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni with 515 runs. Himmat Singh and Anuj Rawat with 334 and 328 runs respectively take the next two slots on the table. Vaibhav Kandpal is ranked fifth on the list with 275 runs.

Dhruv Kaushik (268 runs) replaced Sujal Singh at number six, while the latter slip to seventh position for minting 267 runs from seven matches. Arpit Rana (262 runs), Ankit Kumar (238 runs), and Krish Yadav (231 runs) also retained themselves to round up the top 10 batting table.

Delhi Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Aayush Singh Thakur PDL 18 10 10 18.5 12.33 9 1 2 0 2 Simarjeet Singh EDR 15 8 8 16.27 11.53 8.46 0 3 0 3 Harsh Tyagi EDR 13 8 8 14.15 12.08 7.03 0 1 0 4 Digvesh Rathi SDS 13 9 9 21 16.08 7.84 0 2 0 5 Prince Yadav PDL 13 10 10 24.23 17.77 8.18 0 2 0 6 Sumit Kumar CDK 11 8 7 17.45 12.55 8.35 0 1 0 7 Siddhartha Solanki NDS 10 5 4 11.2 6.6 10.18 1 1 0 8 Suyash Sharma NDS 10 9 9 30.3 18 10.1 0 0 0 9 Anirudh Chowdhary NDS 9 5 5 16 10.89 8.82 0 1 0 10 Mayank Rawat EDR 9 8 7 15.33 13.33 6.9 0 0 0

Aayush Singh Thakur took two more wickets in a winning cause to solidify himself as the season’s most successful bowler with 18 scalps from 10 innings. Simarjeet Singh retained his position at number two with 15 wickets at an average of 16.27.

Harsh Tyagi and Digvesh Rathi also retained themselves at number three and four respectively among the leading wicket-takers with 13 scalps each. Prince Yadav (13 wickets) rose from seven to five on the table after taking a match-winning three-fer against the Central Delhi Kings.

Sumit Kumar takes the sixth position for snapping 11 wickets from eight innings. He is followed by Siddhartha Solanki and Suyash Sharma with 10 wickets each. Anirudh Chowdhary and Mayank Rawat are still ranked at number nine and number 10 respectively for snapping nine wickets each from their ends so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️