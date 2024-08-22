Delhi Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Purani Dilli-6 vs West Delhi Lions, Match 7

On Wednesday, August 21, Purani Dilli-6 squared off with West Delhi Lions in the seventh match of the Delhi Premier League 2024. East Delhi Riders are still ranked at the top of the DPL 2024 points table with two wins in a row. They defeated Purani Dilli-6 in their last game on Tuesday by five wickets.

South Delhi Superstarz occupy the second position with a net run rate of 0.458. They have also won two consecutive games, including the most recent one against Central Delhi Kings by six wickets.

After two back-to-back losses, Purani Dilli-6 secured their maiden victory over West Delhi Lions and jumped from fifth to third with a positive NRR of +0.018.

North Delhi Strikers retained their fourth position with one win and a loss while West Delhi Lions dropped from third to fifth spot with a negative NRR of -0.244.

Central Delhi Kings are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with three consecutive losses.

Purani Dilli taste first success thanks to Arpit Rana’s unbeaten fifty

Purani Dilli-6 won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the absence of Rishab Pant, Lalit Yadav led the side and dismissed West Delhi opener Ankit Kumar in the first over for a duck while his partner Shivam Gupta scored 13 off 20. Anmol Sharma and Aryan Dalal were dismissed for just one run each in the next two overs.

However, the middle order switched gears with Ekansh Dobal’s 34 off 14, Dev Lakra’s 26 and skipper Hrithik Shokeen’s 28. Tishant Dabla also scored a quick-fire nine-ball 27-run knock with three sixes, guiding the Lions to a 141-run total.

Laxman chipped in three wickets for Purani Dilli-6, Ayush Singh picked up two while Shivam Sharma took one.

In reply, Arpit Rana struck an unbeaten 43-ball 56-run knock, backed by Sanat Sangwan’s 22, and Vansh Bedi’s 18-ball 30*. The Lalit Yadav-led side chased the target in 17.1 overs.

Lions' skipper Shokeen was the most economical bowler, with two wickets and an economy of 5.25. Deepak Punia also picked up one wicket in 3.1 overs while conceding 18 runs.

