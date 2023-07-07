Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nishant Sindhu and Saurabh Kumar still on top – Updated after Semi-Final, Day 2

The second day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Semi-Final kicked off on July 6th as West Zone took on Central Zone in Alur Cricket Ground. The fight also raged on at Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bangalore where Central Zone and North Zone are grinding it out in what appears to be heading to a low-scoring thriller.

West Zone could only add four more runs on Day two and were bowled out for 220. elected to bat and batted all the way through Day 1. They ended the day with a score of 216/8. Shivam Mavi finished his spell with impressive figures of 6/44 which included six maidens. Avesh, Saurabh, Yash, and Saransh picked up a wicket each and managed to keep a very tight lid on the scoring rate.

Central Zone put up a disastrous show with the bat as they allowed West Zone to get away with a healthy first innings lead of 92 runs. They lost both their openers with just 6 runs on the board. Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh offered some resistance with the bat but once they were dismissed, Central Zone lost their way and were eventually bundled out for 128.

Arzan Nagwaswalla picked up a magnificent 5-wicket haul followed by Atit Sheth who picked up three wickets to obliterate the Central Zone batting lineup. West Zone made a strong start to their second innings as they ended Day Two with a score of 149/3 with a healthy lead of 241 runs.

Back in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, North Zone staged a spirited comeback with the ball after being dismissed for 198. Mayank Agarwal and Tilak Varma batted brilliantly to score 76 (115) and 46 (101) respectively. But with no major contributions from other South Zone batters, South Zone fell just three runs short of North Zone’s first innings score.

Vaibhav Arora and Jayant Yadav shared six wickets between them while going at just around 3 RPO. Baltej Singh and Harshir Rana shared two wickets between them while going at just around 3.5 RPO. North Zone ended Day 2 with a score of 51/2 while leading by 54 runs.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Day 2

Nishant Sindhu has maintained his top position even on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy semi-finals with 180 runs under his kitty. He currently has the highest score of 150 in three completed innings averaging 60.

Dhruv Shorey is at number two with 157 runs to his name. He has a top score of 135 in the first innings and averages 40.5 while his strike rate currently stands at 60.22. He has so far smashed 26 boundaries so far in this league.

Harshit Rana retains the third spot on Day 2 of the 2023 Duleep trophy Semi-Final. He has amassed 153 runs under his belt which includes his best score of 122*. His batting average and strike rate are at an astronomical high of 153 and 141.66 respectively. He has so far clobbered 16 fours and 11 sixes in the match.

Prabhsimran Singh and Ankit Kumar are next to follow who are at present averaging 46.33 and 37.33 respectively.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Saurabh Kumar in action

Saurabh Kumar is right at the top of the wickets chart with 14 wickets to his name. He has bowled 12 maidens in two matches and averages just around 14.85 while maintaining a robust economy rate of 3.13 RPO. As of now, the youngster has claimed best bowling figures of 11/110.

Shivam Mavi overtakes Pulkit Narang and is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/44 in today’s game and currently holds 9 wickets under his belt. Besides, he averages 15.11 and has a commendable economy rate of 2.76 RPO.

Pulkit Narang has climbed to the third position with seven wickets to his tally. He achieved his best bowling figures of 4/43 today and averages just around 10 with a lethal strike rate of 17.28.

Vidwath Kaverappa finds himself in the fourth position in the wickets column. He bagged a five-wicket haul on the first day of the semi-final match and currently possesses a robust bowling average and economy rate of 7.5 and 2.0 RPO respectively.

Poll : 0 votes