DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: How did the IPL players fare on Day 5? ft. Ayush Badoni and Aditya Tare

The fifth day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 saw a total of four fixtures being played. The Indian Oil beat the Nirlon Sports Club in the 17th match. In the 18th game, the Tata Sports Club defeated RBI in a closely-fought contest.

CAG beat the Mumbai Customs in the 19th match of the competition by four wickets. The 20th match was a high-scoring one and DY Patil Blue came out on top against the Route Mobile Limited by six wickets.

Here is a look at how the IPL stars fared on the fifth day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Aditya Tare (Indian Oil)

Aditya Tare leads Indian Oil in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He remained unbeaten on 15 off 13 balls to take his side across the line while chasing 127 against the Nirlon Sports Club.

Vaibhav Arora (Indian Oil)

Vaibhav Arora had a fantastic outing for Indian Oil against the Nirlon Sports Club. He picked up three wickets and conceded 12 runs in his 3.3 overs which included 15 dot balls.

Chetan Sakaria (Tata Sports Club)

Tata Sports Club’s Chetan Sakaria bowled with the new ball against RBI and bowled a tight spell. He went wicketless but conceded only 26 runs in his four overs.

Sachin Baby (CAG)

Sachin Baby of CAG missed out with the bat against the Mumbai Customs. Chasing 154, Baby scored a run-a-ball 14 before falling in the ninth over. He hit two boundaries in his innings.

Shikhar Dhawan (DY Patil Blue)

Shikhar Dhawan in action (Image Courtesy: www.iplt20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan opened along side Tomar and played the role of a second fiddle perfectly. He scored 19 off 20 balls before falling in the ninth over. He helped DY Patil get a solid start along with Tomar.

Abhijit Tomar (DY Patil Blue)

Abhijit Tomar of DY Patil Blue had a fantastic outing against Route Mobile Limited. Chasing 173, Tomar opened the batting and scored a quickfire 27-ball 49. His knock comprised six boundaries and three maximums.

Ayush Badoni (DY Patil Blue)

Ayush Badoni played a match-winning knock for DY Patil Blue against Route Mobile Limited. He batted at three and played an outstanding knock of 53* off just 33 balls to take his side home with four balls to spare. He hit three fours and two sixes.

Shashank Singh (DY Patil Blue)

Shashank Singh leads DY Patil Blue and played a very good knock while chasing 173. He put a match-winning partnership along with Ayush Badoni and remained unbeaten on 36 off 27 balls to help his side get across the line in the last over.

Dinesh Karthik (DY Patil Blue)

Dinesh Karthik represents DY Patil Blue in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a run-a-ball nine before departing in the 11th over against Route Mobile Limited.

