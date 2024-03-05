DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: How did the IPL players fare on Day 6? ft. Yuzvendra Chahal and Manish Pandey

The Income Tax defeated Canara Bank in the 21st match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. In the 22nd match, Reliance 1 beat Jain Irrigation in a closely fought contest. Both games were held in the morning.

In the evening games on Day 6, DY Patil Red defeated Bank of Baroda comprehensively by nine wickets. A solid all-round effort helped BPCL walk past Central Railway unscathed.

Let’s have a look at how the IPL stars fared on the sixth day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Anuj Rawat (Income Tax)

Anuj Rawat of Income Tax missed out against Canara Bank on Tuesday. Opening the batting, he managed to score only a single run off four balls.

Sheldon Jackson (Income Tax)

Sheldon Jackson of Income Tax had a very good outing against Canara Bank. He batted at three and scored 32 off 27 balls. His knock comprised a boundary and two maximums.

Mahipal Lomror (Income Tax)

Mahipal Lomror leads Income Tax in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He scored a quickfire 21-ball 49 and missed out on a well-deserved fifty by just a single run.

Ishan Porel (Income Tax)

Ishan Porel bowled decently against Canara Bank. He picked up a single wicket and conceded 15 runs in his two overs.

Bharat Chipli (Canara Bank)

Bharat Chipli opened the batting for Canara Bank against Income Tax but fell cheaply after scoring nine off eight balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Income Tax)

Yuzvendra Chahal represents Income Tax (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Yuzvendra Chahal had a stellar outing against Canara Bank. Representing Income Tax, Chahal spun a web around the opposition’s batters and registered brilliant figures of 4/22 in his four overs.

Prerak Mankad (Canara Bank)

Prerak Mankad batted at three for Canara Bank against Income Tax. He scored a 15-ball 24 before falling in the seventh over. He bowled four overs and registered figures of 1/48.

KP Appanna (Canara Bank)

KP Appanna of Canara Bank went struggled with the ball in hand. He bowled three overs and conceded 33 runs and went wicketless. With the bat, he only managed to score seven runs.

Nehal Wadhera (Reliance1)

Nehal Wadhera represents Reliance1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He opened the batting and scored 20 off 12 balls before getting dismissed in the fourth over.

Vishnu Vinod (Reliance1)

Reliance1’s Vishnu Vinod scored 11 off 13 balls against Jain Irrigation before getting trapped in front of the stumps against Vinayak Bhoir.

Tilak Varma (Reliance1)

Tilak Varma of Reliance1 had a very good outing against Jain Irrigation. He hit two boundaries and as many sixes to score 40 off just 29 balls.

Piyush Chawla (Reliance1)

Piyush Chawla leads Reliance1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He remained unbeaten on two off three balls on Tuesday. With the ball, he picked up two wickets but was on the expensive side as he conceded 41 runs in his four overs.

Akash Madhwal (Reliance1)

Akash Madhwal represents Reliance1 (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Akash Madhwal was outstanding with the ball for Reliance1 against Jain Irrigation. He dismissed Jay Bista and bowled an economical spell. He conceded only 22 runs in her four overs to help his side defend the total successfully.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Bank of Baroda)

Krishnappa Gowtham leads Bank of Baroda in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He scored 11 off eight balls before getting dismissed by Iqbal Abdulla. With the ball, he picked up a wicket and registered figures of 1/12 in his 2.2 overs.

Iqbal Abdulla (DY Patil Red)

Iqbal Abdulla was sensational for DY Patil Red against Bank of Baroda. He bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets, conceding only 25 runs in his four overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (DY Patil Red)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for DY Patil Red against Bank of Baroda. He registered figures of 2/31 in his four overs, which included 13 dot balls.

Varun Chakaravarthy (DY Patil Red)

DY Patil Red’s Varun Chakaravarthy bowled an economical spell on Tuesday. The mystery spinner picked up two scalps and conceded only 15 runs in his four overs.

Aman Khan (DY Patil Red)

After the bowlers restricted Bank of Baroda to 134/8, Aman Khan played a sensational knock for DY Patil Red while opening the batting. He smashed 11 fours and three maximums to score 80* off 44 balls to help his side chase down the total in just 13.2 overs.

Amit Paunikar (Central Railway)

Amit Paunikar represents Central Railway and he scored 26 off 15 balls against BPCL on the sixth day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter hit a boundary and three maximums.

Manish Pandey (BPCL)

Manish Pandey hit a brilliant century while representing BPCL (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Manish Pandey of BPCL had a great day out against Central Railway. Chasing 167, Pandey opened the batting and hit a scintillating century. He smashed 11 boundaries and five maximums to score 103* off just 49 balls which helped them chase down the total in just 14 overs.

Rahul Tripathi (BPCL)

Rahul Tripathi missed out against Central Railway on Tuesday. The right-handed batter hit two sixes and scored 14 off five before getting dismissed.

Ramandeep Singh (BPCL)

BPCL’s Ramandeep Singh bowled a tight spell against Central Railway. He registered figures of 1/21 in his three overs. With the bat, he played a quickfire cameo of 20* off nine balls to take his side home with eight wickets in hand.

Shreyas Gopal (BPCL)

Shreyas Gopal was magnificent for BPCL. He spun a web around the Central Railway’s batters and picked up four wickets by giving away only 17 runs in her four overs.

Sandeep Sharma (BPCL)

BPCL skipper Sandeep Sharma bowled an economical spell against Central Railway. He registered figures of 1/26 in his four overs.

Anukul Roy (BPCL)

Anukul Roy had a forgettable day with the ball in hand. He bowled four overs and conceded 54 runs. He was very expensive and went wicketless while facing Central Railway.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App