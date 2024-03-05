DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DY Patil Red vs Bank of Baroda, Match 24

The 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th matches of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 was played on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Income Tax beat Canara Bank by 135 runs in the 21st match to take the number one position in Group C. Canara Bank, on the other hand, suffered their first loss and found themselves at the second spot on the table.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Income Tax 3 2 1 0 0 4 2.177 2 DY Patil Red 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.602 3 Canara Bank 3 2 1 0 0 4 -2.043 4 Bank of Baroda 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.749

The 24th match saw DY Patil Red beat Bank of Baroda by nine wickets. DY Patil Red are third on the table in Group C with one win in two games, while Bank of Baroda are sitting at the bottom with two losses in two games.

Here’s a look at the updated Group D standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 CAG 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.996 2 Indian Oil 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.123 3 Mumbai Customs 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.291 4 Nirlon Sports Club 3 0 3 0 0 0 -4.097

The 22nd match was played between Reliance 1 and Jain Irrigation at DYP Stadium. The former picked up their third consecutive win after beating Jain Irrigation by five runs. Jain Irrigation are sitting at the top of the table with three wins in three matches. On the other hand, Jain Irrigation are at the second position with two wins in three games.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR PTS NRR 1 Tata Sports Club 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.993 2 DY Patil Blue 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.592 3 Route Mobile Limited 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.404 4 RBI 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.92

BPCL beat Central Railway by eight wickets and took the number three spot in the Group A table. They have accumulated a solitary win in three matches. On the other hand, Central Railways are languishing at the bottom of the table with no win in three games.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Reliance 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.011 2 Jain Irrigation 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.362 3 BPCL 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.019 4 Central Railway 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.462

Reliance 1 continue dominance with third straight win; Income Tax overcome Canara Bank challenge

The 21st match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 was played between Income Tax and Canara Bank on Saturday. Income Tax notched a huge score of 244 runs in the first innings. Vishant More played a stellar knock of 61 runs in just 28 deliveries.

In reply, Canara Bank were bundled out for just 109 runs. Three bowlers, namely Mahipal Lomror, Himmat Singh, and Sumit Kumar picked up two wickets each.

The 22nd match was played between Reliance 1 and Jain Irrigation. Reliance 1 posted 187 runs in the first innings. Naman Dhir top-scored with 55 off 33 balls. Jain Irrigation fought hard with the bat but fell five runs short in the end. Arshad Khan played a stellar knock of 40 off 16 balls but couldn’t quite convert that into a big knock.

The 23rd game saw BPCL take on Central Railways, with the former winning the match by eight wickets. Central Railways managed to score 166 runs in the first innings but it didn’t prove enough as BPCL chased down the score in just 14 overs. Manish Pandey played a heroic knock of 103 runs in just 49 deliveries, a knock which was laced with 11 fours and five sixes.

The 24th match was played between Bank of Baroda and DY Patil Red. It turned out to be a one-sided affair as DY Patil Red won the game by nine wickets. In response to 134 scored by Bank of Baroda in the first innings, DY Patil Red chased down the target in just 13.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Aman Khan played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 44 deliveries, including 11 fours and three sixes.

