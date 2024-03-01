DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DY Patil Blue vs RBI (Updated) ft. Arshin Kulkarni and Parikshit Valsangkar

A total of four matches were played in DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 on Friday, March 1.

Jain Irrigation won the toss against BPCL in the 13th match of the season and elected to bowl. BPCL scored 168 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Jain Irrigation chased down the target of 169 runs in 19 overs. Arshin Kulkarni scored 84 runs off 52 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Indian Oil elected to bowl in the 14th match against Mumbai Customs. Mumbai Customs scored 142 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Indian Oil took 19.4 overs to reach the target of 143 runs and won the match by six wickets.

The 15th match between CAG and Nirlon Sports Club was a low-scoring one. CAG chased down the target of 99 runs in just 8.3 overs and won the match by seven wickets.

RBI were bundled out for 112 runs in 19.4 overs against DY Patil Blue after winning the toss. DY Patil Blue chased down the target of 113 runs in just 10.5 overs and won the match by nine wickets.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aman Khan 2 2 1 170 89 170 94 180.85 0 2 17 9 2 Anuj Rawat 2 2 1 121 116 121 67 180.6 1 0 14 6 3 Rohan Kadam 2 2 1 121 76 121 79 153.16 0 1 19 1 4 Sachin Yadav 2 2 1 110 82 110 67 164.18 0 1 14 4 5 Apoorva Wankhede 2 2 1 101 83 101 51 198.04 0 1 9 6 6 Aayush Vartak 2 2 0 95 54 47.5 57 166.67 0 1 8 5 7 Varun Lavande 2 2 0 92 68 46 63 146.03 0 1 7 3 8 Tilak Verma 2 2 1 91 91 91 45 202.22 0 1 4 8 9 Anand Bais 2 2 1 90 90 90 55 163.64 0 1 8 4 10 Sachin Dhas 2 2 0 85 48 42.5 66 128.79 0 0 9 2

Aman Khan is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 170 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 180.85.

Anuj Rawat is the second-highest run-scorer this season and has amassed 121 runs in two outings so far.

Rohan Kadam has 121 runs to his name in two matches at an average of 121 and a strike rate of 153.16. He is still in third place on this list.

Sachin Yadav has jumped to fourth place from eighth and has scored 110 runs in two games at a strike rate of 164.18.

Apoorva Wankhede has moved to fifth place from fourth and has made 101 runs in two games at an average of 101.

Arshin Kulkarni has jumped to 11th place after his knock of 84 runs off 52 deliveries on Friday.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 1 Sanveer Singh 2 2 47 7.5 0 55 8 6.88 7.02 5.88 2 Parikshit Valsangkar 2 2 48 8 1 42 5 8.4 5.25 9.6 3 Aakash Mishra 2 2 42 7 0 42 5 8.4 6 8.4 4 Prashant Solanki 2 2 48 8 0 60 5 12 7.5 9.6 5 Badrey Alam 2 2 48 8 1 62 5 12.4 7.75 9.6 6 Rohan Raje 2 2 30 5 0 40 5 8 8 6 7 Vipul Krishnan 2 2 46 7.4 1 63 5 12.6 8.22 9.2 8 Manoj Bhandage 2 2 48 8 0 77 5 15.4 9.62 9.6 9 Rajnish Gurbani 2 2 42 7 0 35 4 8.75 5 10.5 10 Writwick Chatterjee 2 2 36 6 0 37 4 9.25 6.17 9

Sanveer Singh has jumped to first place to fifth and has picked eight wickets in two matches at an average of 6.88.

Parikshit Valsangkar has jumped to second place with five wickets in two games at an average of 8.4, an economy of 5.25, and a strike rate of 9.6.

Aakash Mishra has slipped to third place from first and has picked five wickets in two games at a strike rate of 8.4.

Prashant Solanki has moved to fourth position and has taken five wickets in two games at an average of 12.

Badrey Alam has moved to fifth place from second and has five wickets to his name in two matches at an average of 12.4.

