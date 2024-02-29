DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Reliance 1 vs Central Railway (Updated) ft. Tilak Varma and Vipul Krishnan

Canara Bank won the toss and elected to bowl against Bank of Baroda. Bank of Baroda scored 151 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Canara Bank reached the target of 152 runs in 19.4 overs with two wickets in hand.

Reliance 1 scored 220 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs after winning the toss. Tilak Varma played a fine knock of 91 runs off just 44 deliveries. Central Railway could make only 155 runs for the loss of six wickets. Reliance 1 won the game by 65 runs.

DY Patil Red elected to field against Income Tax after winning the toss. Income Tax scored 169 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. DY Patil Red reached the target of 170 runs in just 15 overs with seven wickets in hand. Aman Khan played a blistering knock of 89 runs off 49 deliveries for DY Patil Red and won the Player of the Match award.

DY Patil Blue won the toss against Tata Sports Club and elected to field. Tata Sports Club scored 185 runs for the loss of nine wickets. DY Patil Blue did really well during the chase but fell short of the target by just one run. Vipul Krishnan was the pick of the bowlers in the match and took four wickets for 42 runs in four overs.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aman Khan 2 2 1 170 89 170 94 180.85 0 2 17 9 2 Anuj Rawat"}">Anuj Rawat 2 2 1 121 116 121 67 180.6 1 0 14 6 3 Rohan Kadam 2 2 1 121 76 121 79 153.16 0 1 19 1 4 Apoorva Wankhede 2 2 1 101 83 101 51 198.04 0 1 9 6 5 Aayush Vartak 2 2 0 95 54 47.5 57 166.67 0 1 8 5 6 Tilak Verma 2 2 1 91 91 91 45 202.22 0 1 4 8 7 Anand Bais 2 2 1 90 90 90 55 163.64 0 1 8 4 8 Sachin Yadav 1 1 1 82 82 - 42 195.24 0 1 10 3 9 Bharat Chipli 2 2 0 78 73 39 47 165.96 0 1 7 5 10 Smit Patel 1 1 1 74 74 - 46 160.87 0 1 9 2

Aman Khan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has amassed 170 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 180.85. Anuj Rawat is ranked second on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has scored 121 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 121.

Rohan Kadam has 121 runs to his name in two matches at an average of 121 and a strike rate of 153.16. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Apoorva Wankhede has made 101 runs in two innings at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 198.04.

Aayush Vartak is in fifth place and has made 95 runs in two matches at an average of 47.5 and a strike rate of 166.67. Tilak Verma was the highest scorer in four matches on Wednesday and is in sixth place with 91 runs in two matches.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 1 Aakash Mishra 1 1 24 4 0 17 5 3.4 4.25 4.8 2 Badrey Alam 2 2 48 8 1 62 5 12.4 7.75 9.6 3 Manoj Bhandage"}">Manoj Bhandage 2 2 48 8 0 77 5 15.4 9.62 9.6 4 Pradeep Dhade 1 1 24 4 0 20 4 5 5 6 5 Sanveer Singh 1 1 24 4 0 30 4 7.5 7.5 6 6 Salil Agharkar 2 2 33 5.3 0 43 4 10.75 7.82 8.25 7 Himanshu Sharma 1 1 24 4 0 32 4 8 8 6 8 K Gowtham 2 2 48 8 0 74 4 18.5 9.25 12 9 Sairaj Patil 1 1 24 4 0 40 4 10 10 6 10 Vipul Krishnan 1 1 24 4 1 42 4 10.5 10.5 6

Aakash Mishra is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with five wickets in one match at an average of 3.4. Badrey Alam has picked five wickets in two matches at an average of 12.4 and is ranked second.

Manoj Bhandage has picked five wickets in two matches at an average of 15.4, an economy of 9.62, and a strike rate of 9.6. Pradeep Dhade is ranked fourth on the list of the bowlers with the most wickets. He has taken four wickets in one match at an average of 5.

Sanveer Singh has picked four wickets as well in one match at an average of 7.5 and is fifth on the list. Vipul Krishnan is in 10th place with four wickets in one match at an average of 10.5.

