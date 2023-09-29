"Gautam Gambhir's prediction may come true" - Fans react to Babar Azam's impressive knock in World Cup 2023 warm-up match vs NZ 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam delivered an exceptional batting performance during the team's first warm-up match of the World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, September 29.

Babar walked out to bat in the third over after opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for one off Matt Henry's bowling. The right-handed batter steadied the ship for his side following the early breakthrough, contributing 80 off 84 balls.

Several fans took to social media, lauding the Pakistan skipper for his batting exploits in his very first match on Indian soil.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer for the Men in Green, mustering 103 runs. Along with Babar's 80-run knock, Saud Shakeel chipped in with a valuable contribution, scoring 75.

Pakistan ultimately finished at 345/5 after 50 overs. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets while Matt Henry, James Neesham, and Lockie Ferguson claimed one scalp each.

"Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire" - Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Pakistan's Babar Azam will be the batter to watch out for at the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. He predicted that Babar could emerge as the top performer with the bat at this year's showpiece event.

Gambhir opined that the 28-year-old is even ahead of modern-day greats like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root.

"Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire. I have seen a lot of players with so much time to bat. I think that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are there but Babar Azam has a different level of capability," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Pakistan will face the Netherlands in their opening game of the World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.