GG vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 17 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, March 7. DC have already qualified for the playoffs, with 10 points from seven matches. They would look to strengthen their chances of finishing on top of the points table, which will give them a direct entry into the finals.

DC are on a three-match winning spree. In their last two WPL 2025 games, they hammered Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by identical margins of nine wickets. Delhi Capitals' last match in WPL 2025, though, was back on March 1. They held RCB to 147-5 and then chased the target in 15.3 overs. DC would hope that the break does not affect their rhythm.

GG are third in the points table, with six points from six matches. With two comprehensive wins in their last two matches, the Giants have strengthened their chances of qualifying for the WPL 2025 playoffs. In their previous match, Gujarat got the better of UP Warriorz (UPW) by 81 runs. Batting first, GG posted 186-5 on the board and then bowled out UPW for 105.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have met five times in the Women's Premier League, with DC having a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. GG's only triumph came in the 2023 edition when they beat DC by 11 runs.

Here’s a summary of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

Delhi Capitals have won the last three matches against Gujarat Giants in the WPL. Before the six-wicket triumph in the first half of the 2025 edition, they registered wins by 25 runs and seven wickets respectively last season,

Here's a summary of the five Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals games in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (131/4) beat GG (127/9) by 6 wickets, February 25, 2025

DC (129/3) beat GG (126/9) by 7 wickets, March 13, 2024

DC (163/8) beat GG (138/8) by 25 runs, March 3, 2024

GG (147/4) beat DC (136) by 11 runs, March 16, 2023

DC (107/0) beat GG (105/9) by 10 wickets, March 11, 2023

