Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions Women vs Easterns Women (Updtaed) ft. Neo Molefe and Gandhi Jafta

The Global Cricket Women’s T20 tournament is a triangular series played between three domestic teams in South Africa: Easterns Women, Lions Women and Titans Women.

On Friday, January 5, Irene Villagers Cricket Club hosted two games: between Lions Women and Titans Women, and Lions Women and Easterns Women.

Titans secured their second consecutive victory with a seven-wicket win over Lions, while Lions redeemed themselves from the previous night's loss to Easterns with a convincing 39-run triumph.

In the first game, Lions scored 118-4 in 20 overs, led by top-scorer Jenna Lee Lubbe (38*). In response, Titans' openers, Robyne Searle (28 off 30) and Katherine Prior (28 off 18), helped script a a seven-wicket victory with 27 deliveries remaining.

In the second game, Lions opener Neo Molefe played a stellar innings, scoring 77 off 59, guiding her team to an impressive total of 171-4. In response, Easterns managed only 132-7.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Global Cricket Women’s T20.

Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024 Most Runs

Sr. No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Neo Molefe 3 3 - 115 77 38.33 111 103.6 - 1 2 13 2 Alysia Rudolph 3 3 - 75 39 25 58 129.31 - - - 11 3 Mezerly Gorases 3 3 1 73 51 36.5 67 108.96 - 1 - 8 4 Jenna Lee Lubbe 3 3 2 66 38 66 47 140.43 - - 2 6 5 Erika Oda 3 3 1 56 28 28 53 105.66 - - - 6 6 Robyn Searle 2 2 - 52 28 26 43 120.93 - - - 6 7 Katherine Prior 2 2 - 51 28 25.5 30 170 - - 1 5 8 Robyn Dormehl 3 3 - 43 39 14.33 36 119.44 - - - 6 9 Fay Cowling 2 2 2 38 23 - 28 135.71 - - - 6 `10 Mpumelelo Mashiloane 3 3 - 36 34 12 43 83.72 - - - 4

Lions batter Neo Molefe’s blistering half-century against Easterns Women took her to pole position. She has scored 115 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 103.60, becoming the first player to cross the 100-run mark in the tournament.

Despite Alysia Rudolph departing for a golden duck against the Lions, she still occupies the second spot with 75 runs in three games at a strike rate of 129.31. Following closely is her teammate Mezerly Gorases with 73 runs in three outings.

Jenna Lee Lubbe’s latest knock took her to fourth spot, with 66 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 140.43. Easterns batter Erika Oda has made 56 runs in three games to take the fifth position.

Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024 Most Wickets

Sr. No. Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W 1 Gandhi Jafta 2 2 6.5 38 3 2/17 12.67 5.56 13.67 - - 2 Monalisa Legodi 2 2 6 36 3 2/16 12 6 12 - - 3 Keneoue Makhakhe 3 3 6 50 3 2/15 16.67 8.33 12 - - 4 Victoria Hamunyla 2 2 4 37 3 2/17 12.33 9.25 8 - - 5 Leandre Bentley 3 3 9 55 2 1/15 27.5 6.11 27 - - 6 Elena Kusuda Nairn 3 3 9 59 2 1/7 29.5 6.56 27 - - 7 Payton Coppin 2 2 4 28 2 1/10 14 7 12 - - 8 Thuto Thibedi 2 2 7 50 2 1/24 25 7.14 21 - - 9 Ashleigh Van Wyk 3 3 7 61 2 1/6 30.5 8.71 21 - - `10 Jenna Lee Lubbe 3 1 2 8 1 1/8 8 4 12 - -

Titans bowler Gandhi Jafta, with her 1-21 performance against Lions, has three wickets in two games, showcasing an economy rate of 5.56.

Monalisa Legodi, Keneoue Makhakhe and Victoria Hamunyla also have three wickets, but their bowling economies differ: 6, 8.33, and 9.25, respectively.

Easterns bowler Leandre Bentley, who registered figures of 1-32 against Lions, is fifth with two wickets at an economy of 6.11. Five bowlers have picked two wickets in the Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App