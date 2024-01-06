Cricket

Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions Women vs Easterns Women (Updtaed) ft. Neo Molefe and Gandhi Jafta

Global Cricket Women
Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 Most Runs List

The Global Cricket Women’s T20 tournament is a triangular series played between three domestic teams in South Africa: Easterns Women, Lions Women and Titans Women.

On Friday, January 5, Irene Villagers Cricket Club hosted two games: between Lions Women and Titans Women, and Lions Women and Easterns Women.

Titans secured their second consecutive victory with a seven-wicket win over Lions, while Lions redeemed themselves from the previous night's loss to Easterns with a convincing 39-run triumph.

In the first game, Lions scored 118-4 in 20 overs, led by top-scorer Jenna Lee Lubbe (38*). In response, Titans' openers, Robyne Searle (28 off 30) and Katherine Prior (28 off 18), helped script a a seven-wicket victory with 27 deliveries remaining.

In the second game, Lions opener Neo Molefe played a stellar innings, scoring 77 off 59, guiding her team to an impressive total of 171-4. In response, Easterns managed only 132-7.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Global Cricket Women’s T20.

Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024 Most Runs

Sr. No.PlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Neo Molefe33-1157738.33111103.6-1213
2Alysia Rudolph33-75392558129.31---11
3Mezerly Gorases331735136.567108.96-1-8
4Jenna Lee Lubbe33266386647140.43--26
5Erika Oda33156282853105.66---6
6Robyn Searle22-52282643120.93---6
7Katherine Prior22-512825.530170--15
8Robyn Dormehl33-433914.3336119.44---6
9Fay Cowling2223823-28135.71---6
`10Mpumelelo Mashiloane33-3634124383.72---4

Lions batter Neo Molefe’s blistering half-century against Easterns Women took her to pole position. She has scored 115 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 103.60, becoming the first player to cross the 100-run mark in the tournament.

Despite Alysia Rudolph departing for a golden duck against the Lions, she still occupies the second spot with 75 runs in three games at a strike rate of 129.31. Following closely is her teammate Mezerly Gorases with 73 runs in three outings.

Jenna Lee Lubbe’s latest knock took her to fourth spot, with 66 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 140.43. Easterns batter Erika Oda has made 56 runs in three games to take the fifth position.

Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024 Most Wickets

Sr. No.PlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5W
1Gandhi Jafta226.53832/1712.675.5613.67--
2Monalisa Legodi2263632/1612612--
3Keneoue Makhakhe3365032/1516.678.3312--
4Victoria Hamunyla2243732/1712.339.258--
5Leandre Bentley3395521/1527.56.1127--
6Elena Kusuda Nairn3395921/729.56.5627--
7Payton Coppin2242821/1014712--
8Thuto Thibedi2275021/24257.1421--
9Ashleigh Van Wyk3376121/630.58.7121--
`10Jenna Lee Lubbe312811/88412--

Titans bowler Gandhi Jafta, with her 1-21 performance against Lions, has three wickets in two games, showcasing an economy rate of 5.56.

Monalisa Legodi, Keneoue Makhakhe and Victoria Hamunyla also have three wickets, but their bowling economies differ: 6, 8.33, and 9.25, respectively.

Easterns bowler Leandre Bentley, who registered figures of 1-32 against Lions, is fifth with two wickets at an economy of 6.11. Five bowlers have picked two wickets in the Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024.

