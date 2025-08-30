Ground staff sets pitch on fire after rain in Namibia vs Scotland World Cup League 2 match [In Picture]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 30, 2025 10:22 IST
Ground staff set the pitch on fire. (Credits: Cricket Scotland X)
Ground staff unusually set the pitch on fire after rain before the start of the ICC World Cup League 2 match between Namibia and Scotland at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City, Ontario. Footage of the incident appeared on social media, but despite efforts, the match had to be abandoned.

The match had already been delayed due to rain, and multiple inspections occurred, with the latest starting time for the game scheduled for 9:02 PM. A few minutes later, Cricket Scotland's official handle on X posted pictures of ground staff setting the wicket on fire to apparently dry it out. The match ultimately had to be called off.

Both witnessed contrasting outcomes in their previous matches. Namibia defeated Canada by five wickets, while the Scottish team lost to The Netherlands by four wickets despite scoring 369. The Dutch chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Namibia and Scotland at the opposite ends of the points table

Namibia cricket team. (Credits: Getty)
Both sides also find themselves at opposite ends of the points table in the ICC World Cup League 2 tournament. Despite a heartbreaking defeat to The Netherlands, Scotland, led by Matthew Cross, is third in the points table with 11 wins and seven losses in 21 matches, including three no-result matches. Meanwhile, Namibia is struggling at sixth spot after 13 losses and only eight wins in their 22 fixtures. The United States of America (USA) holds the top spot, with 14 wins in 20 games.

Both Scotland and Namibia will face Canada next, on August 31 and September 2, respectively. Despite Namibia being the co-host of the 2027 World Cup, they are not guaranteed to participate. Both teams will be eager to improve their chances of qualifying for the tournament. Their last appearance in a 50-over World Cup was in 2003.

The Scottish team, meanwhile, last played in the 2015 edition.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
