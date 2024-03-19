Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Stallion Cricket Club vs City Cricket Club, Match 2

The 2024 edition of the Guwahati Premier League (GPL) began on Tuesday, March 19. Bud CC locked horns with Guwahati Town Club in the tournament opener while Stallion Cricket Club squared off against City Cricket Club in the second game.

Bud and Stallion emerged victorious in their encounters by seven and five wickets, respectively. As the Day 1 matches ended, there was a shift on the points table.

The victories in the opening matches led the winning teams to secure top positions in the points table, while the losers plummeted to the bottom.

Bud CC, with a net run rate (NRR) of +2.333, top the leaderboard. They have earned two points under their belt followed by Stallion CC, who have an NRR of +1.259 and as many points.

In contrast, their respective opponents, Guwahati and City are placed seventh and eighth on the table with negative NRRs of -2.333 and -1.259, respectively.

Bud CC and Stallion CC shine on Day 1 of GPL 2024

During Match 1, the Guwahati-based team batted first and posted 149 on the board. Opener Pradyaun Saikia's 40 off 21 was the major contribution, while Gokul Sharma and Saahil Jain added 35 and 36 runs, respectively, which helped them cross the 140-run mark.

Bud CC's Bhargav Dutta gained the limelight, bagging two wickets for 25 runs while Nipan Deka and Darshan Rajbongshi claimed one wicket each.

In response, Bud CC's openers got off to a solid start where Abu Nechim scored 28 and Jitu Ali made 29 off 19. A fiery half-century from Rishav Das helped the team chase in just 15.2 overs.

From Guwahati's front, most of the bowlers emerged expensive while Nishchay Sharma tried to stop the run flow at an economy of 5.10. Unluckily, he remained wicketless.

Talking about Match 2, the City side posted 96 for the loss of nine wickets during the course. None of the batters showed masterclass performances.

Visibly, it was a low-scoring match, and as expected, the Stallions completed the chase in just 16.5 overs, notching up 102, thanks to top-order batter Danish Das who added a valiant 43 off 38.

The City bowlers could only scalp five wickets, two of which were bagged by Abhijit Singh, conceding only 14 runs. However, his economic spell went in vain, as the team ended on the losing front.

