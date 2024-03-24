Guwahati Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bud CC vs SG Club (Updated) ft. Swarupam Purkayastha and Rahul Singh

Bud CC secured a 127-run win over SG Club in the 10th match of the Guwahati Premier League T20 2024 while Nabajyoti Club bagged a seven-wicket win against 91 Yard Club in the fourth encounter.

Moving into the details of the 10th encounter, Bud CC notched up a collective tally of 192/7 in 20 overs. Captain Swarupam Purkayastha was the standout batter, amassing 80 runs in 46 balls with three fours and seven sixes. Priyangshu Singh scalped two wickets for SG Club.

In response, SG Club got bundled out for 65 runs in 14.4 overs to lose the game by 127 runs. Pushparaj Sharma and captain Swarupam Purkayastha claimed four wickets apiece for Bud CC.

In the abandoned match (Match No.4) contest between 91 Yard Club and Nabajyoti Club, 91 Yard Club compiled a cumulative total of 119 runs in 18.5 overs. Mohit Khatri (29) and Raj Biswan (27) were the remarkable performers. Bikash Chetri picked up a three-wicket haul for Nabajyoti Club.

In the chase, Nabajyoti Club sealed the deal in 17.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Abhijit Roy's impressive score of 57* and Hrishikesh Tamuli's 31* helped them cross the line.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guwahati Premier League 2024 season.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Swarupam Purkayastha 3 2 - 102 80 51 65 156.92 - 1 8 6 2 Saahil Jain 2 2 - 94 58 47 59 159.32 - 1 8 5 3 Rishav Das 3 3 1 91 53 45.5 67 135.82 - 1 4 11 4 Romario Sharma 3 3 - 71 50 23.67 57 124.56 - 1 4 5 5 Abhijit Roy 3 2 1 67 57 67 56 119.64 - 1 3 5 6 Rahul Hazarika 3 3 - 65 49 21.67 42 154.76 - - 4 6 7 Pradyaun Saikia 2 2 - 64 40 32 38 168.42 - - 6 4 8 Hrishikesh Tamuli 3 2 1 62 31 62 59 105.08 - - 2 5 9 Ishan Ahmed 2 2 - 59 40 29.5 49 120.41 - - 2 8 10 Abu Nechim 2 2 - 58 30 29 47 123.4 - - 2 7

Swarupam Purkayastha ascended from the 30th to the pole position with 102 runs. Saahil Jain (94), Rishav Das (91), and Romario Sharma (71) slipped one spot each to secure the second, third, and fourth ranks respectively.

Abhijit Roy rocketed from the 56th to the fifth slot with 67 runs. Rahul Hazarika (65) and Pradyaun Saikia (64) descended two positions to occupy the sixth and seventh slots. Hrishikesh Tamuli moved up from the 18th to the eighth rank, accumulating 62 runs.

Ishan Ahmed (59) climbed up from the 13th to the ninth spot while Abu Nechim (58) surged from the 22nd to the 10th position in the tally.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Rahul Singh-I 2 2 8 48 6 5/11 8 6 8 - 1 - 2 Swarupam Purkayastha 3 3 11 49 5 4/8 9.8 4.45 13.2 1 - - 3 Pushparaj Sharma 3 3 11 49 5 4/9 9.8 4.45 13.2 1 - 1 4 Abhijot Singh 3 3 11 66 5 3/39 13.2 6 13.2 - - 1 5 Bikash Chetri 3 2 8 49 5 3/27 9.8 6.13 9.6 - - - 6 Pallav Das 3 2 5.4 39 5 4/27 7.8 6.88 6.8 1 - - 7 Darshan Rajbongshi 3 2 7 50 5 4/28 10 7.14 8.4 1 - - 8 Mekhail Doley 3 3 10 101 5 2/20 20.2 10.1 12 - - - 9 Kunal Sarmah l 2 2 7 36 4 2/16 9 5.14 10.5 - - - 10 Anand Sharma 3 3 9 67 4 3/19 16.75 7.44 13.5 - - -

Rahul Singh continues to lead the bowling standings with six wickets from two innings. Swarupam Purkayastha climbed up from the 33rd to the second rank with five scalps at 9.8. Pushparaj Sharma moved up from the 31st to the third position with five scalps at 9.8.

Abhijot Singh (5) descended from the second to the fourth spot at 13.2. Bikash Chetri (5) propelled from the 19th to the fifth rank at 9.8. Pallav Das (5) retained his sixth slot at 7.8

Darshan Rajbongshi (5) slipped from the third to the seventh position at 10. Mekhail Doley (5) slid one spot to the eighth rank at 20.2. Kunal Sarmah (4) glided down from the fourth to the ninth slot at an average of nine. Anand Sharma (4) descended from the fifth to the 10th rank at 16.75.

