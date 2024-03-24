Guwahati Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bud CC vs SG Club (Updated) ft. Swarupam Purkayastha and Rahul Singh

Guwahati Premier League 2024: Top run-getters
Bud CC secured a 127-run win over SG Club in the 10th match of the Guwahati Premier League T20 2024 while Nabajyoti Club bagged a seven-wicket win against 91 Yard Club in the fourth encounter.

Moving into the details of the 10th encounter, Bud CC notched up a collective tally of 192/7 in 20 overs. Captain Swarupam Purkayastha was the standout batter, amassing 80 runs in 46 balls with three fours and seven sixes. Priyangshu Singh scalped two wickets for SG Club.

In response, SG Club got bundled out for 65 runs in 14.4 overs to lose the game by 127 runs. Pushparaj Sharma and captain Swarupam Purkayastha claimed four wickets apiece for Bud CC.

In the abandoned match (Match No.4) contest between 91 Yard Club and Nabajyoti Club, 91 Yard Club compiled a cumulative total of 119 runs in 18.5 overs. Mohit Khatri (29) and Raj Biswan (27) were the remarkable performers. Bikash Chetri picked up a three-wicket haul for Nabajyoti Club.

In the chase, Nabajyoti Club sealed the deal in 17.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Abhijit Roy's impressive score of 57* and Hrishikesh Tamuli's 31* helped them cross the line.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guwahati Premier League 2024 season.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Swarupam Purkayastha32-102805165156.92-186
2Saahil Jain22-94584759159.32-185
3Rishav Das331915345.567135.82-1411
4Romario Sharma33-715023.6757124.56-145
5Abhijit Roy32167576756119.64-135
6Rahul Hazarika33-654921.6742154.76--46
7Pradyaun Saikia22-64403238168.42--64
8Hrishikesh Tamuli32162316259105.08--25
9Ishan Ahmed22-594029.549120.41--28
10Abu Nechim22-58302947123.4--27

Swarupam Purkayastha ascended from the 30th to the pole position with 102 runs. Saahil Jain (94), Rishav Das (91), and Romario Sharma (71) slipped one spot each to secure the second, third, and fourth ranks respectively.

Abhijit Roy rocketed from the 56th to the fifth slot with 67 runs. Rahul Hazarika (65) and Pradyaun Saikia (64) descended two positions to occupy the sixth and seventh slots. Hrishikesh Tamuli moved up from the 18th to the eighth rank, accumulating 62 runs.

Ishan Ahmed (59) climbed up from the 13th to the ninth spot while Abu Nechim (58) surged from the 22nd to the 10th position in the tally.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Rahul Singh-I2284865/11868-1-
2Swarupam Purkayastha33114954/89.84.4513.21--
3Pushparaj Sharma33114954/99.84.4513.21-1
4Abhijot Singh33116653/3913.2613.2--1
5Bikash Chetri3284953/279.86.139.6---
6Pallav Das325.43954/277.86.886.81--
7Darshan Rajbongshi3275054/28107.148.41--
8Mekhail Doley331010152/2020.210.112---
9Kunal Sarmah l2273642/1695.1410.5---
10Anand Sharma3396743/1916.757.4413.5---

Rahul Singh continues to lead the bowling standings with six wickets from two innings. Swarupam Purkayastha climbed up from the 33rd to the second rank with five scalps at 9.8. Pushparaj Sharma moved up from the 31st to the third position with five scalps at 9.8.

Abhijot Singh (5) descended from the second to the fourth spot at 13.2. Bikash Chetri (5) propelled from the 19th to the fifth rank at 9.8. Pallav Das (5) retained his sixth slot at 7.8

Darshan Rajbongshi (5) slipped from the third to the seventh position at 10. Mekhail Doley (5) slid one spot to the eighth rank at 20.2. Kunal Sarmah (4) glided down from the fourth to the ninth slot at an average of nine. Anand Sharma (4) descended from the fifth to the 10th rank at 16.75.

