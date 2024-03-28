Guwahati Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Stallion Cricket Club vs 91 Yards Club (Updated) ft. Rahul Hazarika

City Cricket Club faced Gauhati Town Club in the 14th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, March 27, at the Judges Field in Guwahati. Gauhati Town Club won the toss and elected to bowl.

City Cricket Club posted a total of 148 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Rahul Hazarika was the highest scorer for the team and made 64 runs off 55 deliveries. Gauhati Town Club reached the target of 149 runs in 19.4 overs with two wickets in hand. Dibakar Johori was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 26 runs in 3.4 overs.

Stallion Cricket Club defeated 91 Yard Club in the 15th match by two wickets after chasing down the target of 172 runs in 18.5 overs.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Rishav Das 4 4 1 184 93 61.33 121 152.07 - 2 8 21 2 Swarupam Purkayastha 4 3 - 140 80 46.67 98 142.86 - 1 9 11 3 Rahul Hazarika 4 4 - 129 64 32.25 97 132.99 - 1 7 10 4 Saahil Jain 4 4 - 124 58 31 93 133.33 - 1 9 7 5 Pradyaun Saikia 4 4 - 120 53 30 75 160 - 1 9 11 6 Sumit Ghadigaonkar 4 4 - 114 56 28.5 93 122.58 - 1 4 13 7 Romario Sharma 4 4 - 94 50 23.5 77 122.08 - 1 6 6 8 Anurag Talukdar 3 2 1 84 43 84 46 182.61 - - 5 6 9 Sumit Kashyap 4 4 - 81 32 20.25 58 139.66 - - 5 6 10 Ishan Ahmed 4 4 1 73 40 24.33 57 128.07 - - 2 11

Rishav Das is still at the top of this list and has made 184 runs in four games at an average of 61.33.

Swarupam Purkayastha is still the second-highest run-scorer and has 140 runs to his name in three innings. Rahul Hazarika has jumped to third position from ninth and has amassed a total of 129 runs in four games at a strike rate of 132.99.

Saahil Jain is still in fourth position and has scored 124 runs in four innings at an average of 31. Pradyaun Saikia has moved to fifth place from third and has made 120 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 160.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Abhijot Singh 4 4 15 98 8 3/32 12.25 6.53 11.25 - - 1 2 Darshan Rajbongshi 4 3 11 81 7 4/28 11.57 7.36 9.43 1 - - 3 Dibakar Johori 4 4 11.4 88 7 4/26 12.57 7.54 10 1 - - 4 Pushparaj Sharma 4 4 14 83 6 4/9 13.83 5.93 14 1 - 1 5 Swarupam Purkayastha 4 4 15 90 6 4/8 15 6 15 1 - - 6 Rahul Singh-I 2 2 8 48 6 5/11 8 6 8 - 1 - 7 Shekhar Jyoti Barman 3 3 9 61 6 3/10 10.17 6.78 9 - - - 8 Mrinmoy Dutta 5 3 12 111 6 3/50 18.5 9.25 12 - - - 9 Parvej Musaraf 3 2 8 39 5 3/12 7.8 4.88 9.6 - - - 10 Bikash Chetri 4 2 8 49 5 3/27 9.8 6.13 9.6 - - -

Abhijot Singh has jumped to first place from sixth and has taken eight wickets in four matches at an average of 12.25.

Darshan Rajbongshi has moved to second place and has picked seven wickets in three innings at an economy of 7.36. Dibakar Johori has jumped to third position and has seven wickets to his name in four matches at an economy of 7.54.

Pushparaj Sharma has slipped to fourth place from second. He has taken six wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 14. Swarupam Purkayastha has moved to fifth place from third and has six wickets to his name in four games at an average of 15.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!