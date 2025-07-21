Hashim Amla picks his three favorite players of all time; Sachin Tendulkar not part of the list

South African cricket legend Hashim Amla has named Brian Lara, Steve Waugh, and Jacques Kallis as his favorite players while growing up. The former Proteas batter made the statement while responding to a query on his three best batters of all time.Amla is part of the AB de Villiers-led South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The 42-year-old scored 15 off 18 balls in the match against West Indies Champions in Birmingham. The Proteas will next take on India Champions in Northampton on Tuesday, July 22.In a video on Star Sports, Amla was asked to pick his three best batters if he were to choose his world playing XI. Leaving out Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, the South African batting great replied:“A really tough one. There are so many over the years. Growing up, my three favorite players were [Brian] Lara, Steve Waugh, and Jacques Kallis, also being from South Africa. But also maybe three other names; In that Virat [Kohli], you know the recent times, AB de Villiers, and I’d say one more old one - Sir Vivian Richards.&quot;Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies, amassing 11,953 and 10,405 runs respectively. He still holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket - 400*. As for Waugh, he played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs for Australia, scoring 10,927 runs and 7,569 runs respectively. Waugh was the captain of the Aussie team that won the 1999 ODI World Cup.Speaking of Kallis, the former South African all-rounder played 519 matches across the three formats of the game. He amassed 25,534 runs at an average of 49.10, with 62 hundreds and 149 half-centuries. As for his bowling, he claimed 577 wickets at an average of 32.14, with seven five-wicket hauls - five in Test matches and two in the ODI format.Hashim Amla is third on the list of South Africa's leading run-getters in international cricketAmla (42) is third on the list of South Africa's leading run-getters in international cricket. In 346 matches across the three formats of the game, the former Proteas star amassed 18,553 runs at an average of 46.49, with the aid of 55 hundreds and 87 half-centuries.The former South African batting star scored 9,282 runs in 124 Tests averaging 46.64. His career-best of 311* is the second-highest individual score by a Proteas batter in Test cricket. Amla also scored 8,113 runs in 181 one-day matches and 1,277 in 44 T20Is.