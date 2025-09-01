"Hope people are watching this fellow" - R Ashwin picks 2 youngsters to watch out for from DPL 2025

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has picked Yugal Saini and Tejasvi Dahiya as the two players to watch out for in the future. The 38-year-old picked the duo based on their exploits in the 2025 Delhi Premier League, which concluded on Sunday, August 31, in the national capital.

Yugal Saini made 313 runs in 10 matches for the East Delhi Riders at a strike rate of 137.28 with 27 fours and 11 sixes. Meanwhile, Tejasvi Dahiya made 339 runs in 10 matches for West Delhi Lions at a strike rate of 190.45, hitting 20 fours and 29 sixes.

About the two players, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“I hope people are watching this fellow. One is Yugal Saini. A middle-order batter who plays really well. Another name is Tejaswi Dahiya. I had noted down his name even last year. Let us see how their career progresses in the future.”

West Delhi Lions defeated Central Delhi Kings by six wickets in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, August 31. Captain Nitish Rana rose to the occasion in the summit clash. He made an unbeaten 79 off 49 balls to help chase down the score of 174 runs with two overs to spare.

Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Nitish Rana-Digvesh Rathi incident in Delhi Premier League

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to the incident between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi in the 2025 Delhi Premier League Eliminator clash. He said that the world has yet to accept any bowler who has a bit of character. He also praised the way Rana spoke about the incident after the match. The 106-Test veteran said:

“KV (K Vignesh), both of us have been bowlers. We have bowled to ensure we have food on our plates. You are aware of how difficult it is to be a bowler in T20. The thing is, in this world and society, if a bowler shows a bit of attitude, it is disliked. We still haven’t accepted it when a bowler shows character, that’s all. But regarding the incident, we are not fully aware as to who is at fault. Digvesh Rathi has a personality, so does Nitish Rana. What I really liked was the way Rana spoke and his take on the incident."

Rana revealed after the match that it was Rathi who had instigated the incident between them. He added that it did not matter who was right and who was wrong, but respecting the game was the most important aspect.

