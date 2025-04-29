Houston Open 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Houston Open 2025 will begin on April 29 and run until May 4. It's a franchise-based tournament, which has emerged as a strong platform for young players to showcase their talent and progress their international careers.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament. Namely, they are Seattle Thunderbolts, Samp Army, Houston Stars, Atlanta Fire, Clarion Eagles, Knight Riders, United Prime Raiders Gladiator, and Mustangs Cricket Academy.

With a maximum of 16 players allowed in each team's roster, eight pre-draft picks were to be selected by the franchise. Then, the rest of the players were picked up in the draft, held in March. Interestingly, the tournament's rule also directs the teams to include a minimum of two U-21 players in the XI.

Three different player grading structures, Elite, Diamond, and Gold, were used in the draft for the squad formation.

The top USA players like Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Aaron Jones and Jasdeep Singh will take part in the tournament. Meanwhile, Unmukt Chand and Smit Patel will look to prove their merit and stake a claim for a spot in the national side.

Houston Stars, Prime Raiders Gladiators, Mustangs Cricket Academy and Seattle Thunderbolts are slotted in the first group, while Samp Army, Clarion Eagles, Knight Riders United and Atlanta Fire are in the other group.

Each team will play the other three teams once and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final. Meanwhile, the other teams will also contest for 5th place and 7th place. The final will be played on May 4.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast and live-streaming details of the tournament.

Houston Open 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, none of the TV channels in the USA or India will broadcast the tournament.

Houston Open 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Houston Open 2025 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested viewers can buy a match or a tournament pass to enjoy the live action.

