  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Houston Open 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

Houston Open 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 29, 2025 01:00 IST
Monank Patel (left) and (right) will take part in Houston Open 2025 (Images via Getty)
Monank Patel (left) and Nosthush Kenjige (right) will take part in Houston Open 2025 (Images via Getty)

The much-awaited Houston Open 2025 will begin on April 29 and run until May 4. It's a franchise-based tournament, which has emerged as a strong platform for young players to showcase their talent and progress their international careers.

Ad

Eight teams are participating in the tournament. Namely, they are Seattle Thunderbolts, Samp Army, Houston Stars, Atlanta Fire, Clarion Eagles, Knight Riders, United Prime Raiders Gladiator, and Mustangs Cricket Academy.

With a maximum of 16 players allowed in each team's roster, eight pre-draft picks were to be selected by the franchise. Then, the rest of the players were picked up in the draft, held in March. Interestingly, the tournament's rule also directs the teams to include a minimum of two U-21 players in the XI.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Three different player grading structures, Elite, Diamond, and Gold, were used in the draft for the squad formation.

The top USA players like Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Aaron Jones and Jasdeep Singh will take part in the tournament. Meanwhile, Unmukt Chand and Smit Patel will look to prove their merit and stake a claim for a spot in the national side.

Houston Stars, Prime Raiders Gladiators, Mustangs Cricket Academy and Seattle Thunderbolts are slotted in the first group, while Samp Army, Clarion Eagles, Knight Riders United and Atlanta Fire are in the other group.

Ad

Each team will play the other three teams once and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final. Meanwhile, the other teams will also contest for 5th place and 7th place. The final will be played on May 4.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast and live-streaming details of the tournament.

Houston Open 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, none of the TV channels in the USA or India will broadcast the tournament.

Ad

Houston Open 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Houston Open 2025 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested viewers can buy a match or a tournament pass to enjoy the live action.

About the author
Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect

Twitter icon

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications