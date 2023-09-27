"I am certain that you will continue to extend your support" - Babar Azam's request to Pakistani fans ahead of World Cup 2023 

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team are set to arrive in India on Wednesday, September 27, for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Ahead of the team's departure, Babar took to social media, requesting fans to extend their support for the showpiece event. The Pakistani skipper wrote on X:

"As we head for the World Cup, we seek prayers of all the Pakistan cricket team fans and well-wishers. I am certain that you will continue to extend your support and love, which you have always done. Pakistan Zindabad."

The Men in Green will face New Zealand in their first warm-up match ahead of the World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, September 29. They will then take on Australia in their second and final warm-up match at the same venue on October 3.

"Although we have not played in India before, we are not taking too much pressure" - Babar Azam

Speaking in a pre-departure press conference, Babar Azam emphasized that while the Pakistan team haven't played in India, they have done their research well. He suggested that the conditions in India are expected to be similar to those of other Asian countries.

Expressing his confidence ahead of the ICC event, Babar said:

"Although we have not played in India before, we are not taking too much pressure. We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are similar to how they play out in other Asian countries. It is quite an honor for me to travel as the captain this time around, I hope we come back with a trophy this time."

Babar Azam and Co. will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.

Pakistan World Cup 2023 squad

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Hasan Ali.