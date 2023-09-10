"I'll throw a beamer at you; I'll kill you"- Shoaib Akhtar recalls altercation with Brendon McCullum

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar thrived on playing mind games against batters as he had the raw pace needed to terrify the opposition. He didn't mind an argument or two on the field and recalled one such incident involving former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

Akhtar wasn't liking McCullum dancing down the track to a bowler of his pace. He passed a rather cheeky remark and tried to threaten the batter in his own typical way.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Wake up with Sorabh', here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about that exchange with Brendon McCullum:

"Once McCullum walked down the pitch against me. I went to him and asked him 'Hey, you got a good eyesight?' He said 'Yes I have, why?' I said, ' Do I look like a Shoaib Malik to you?' (laughs). 'You can't walk down to me. I'll throw a beamer at you; I'll kill you. If not here then definitely at the hotel. I'll definitely kill you.' (laughs)."

Shoaib Akhtar on his injury-prone career

Shoaib Akhtar has always been vocal about how his knee injuries affected his bowling. He believes he could have gone down as the best in the world had he not been frequently injured.

On this, Akhtar stated:

"I could've become the greatest fast bowler in the history of the game, but my knees did not support me. My physical fitness was such that I was in agony. I had to go through 12 operations on my knee including a knee replacement last year, and I am still struggling. But I always believed in running in hard and putting up a good show, just like a modern day gladiator. I always believed that people need to remember who I was."

Despite the injuries, Shoaib Akhtar gave his all whenever he stepped onto the field and played 224 international games for Pakistan with more than four hundred wickets across formats.