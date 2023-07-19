“I used sleeping tablets from time to time” - AB de Villiers opens up on dealing with anxiety issues before big games

South African batting legend AB de Villiers has admitted that he faced anxiety issues during his playing days, especially ahead of big matches. The former Proteas skipper revealed that he took sleeping tablets from time to time to deal with stress, but advised athletes against following the routine, warning it could turn into an addiction.

Recently, Australian batter Steve Smith spoke about struggling to sleep before big games. In an interview, footballer Dele Alli also admitted that taking sleeping bills became an issue for him.

While discussing the above cases on his YouTube channel, De Villiers opened up on his own struggles with sleep ahead of big matches.

“I can relate to this because I had similar issues before big games, really struggling to sleep. Sleeping tablets helped me fall asleep and it can become a problem after a while because the tablet only doesn’t make you sleep, it makes you feel really relaxed, takes a bit of anxiety away and you just feel in a very good space,” he said.

During an earlier interview, the former South African batter had admitted that he couldn’t sleep before the 2015 World Cup match against West Indies.

Elaborating on the same incident, he recalled:

“I very clearly remember the game in the 2015 World Cup. It was the night before we played the West Indies. I actually ended up scoring a hundred which was very surprising - one of the best knocks of my life. But that night, I literally slept for 2-3 hours maximum. At 3 am, I got the doctor over to my room, got an injection and I just couldn’t sleep. I had stomach cramps and it was purely based around anxiety, stress and pressure, thinking about the next big game, which was a must-win for us.”

The 39-year-old disclosed that he started facing anxiety issues around 2010-2011. His performances on the field improved drastically, but so did his expectations of himself.

De Villiers elaborated:

“It was just those lonely times in the hotel room, thinking, ‘I have to do this again tomorrow, I have to do it again’. It just never stopped, ultimately creating a bit of anxiety within myself. I also used sleeping tablets from time to time, especially before big games. Sleeping tablets can be so addictive that sometimes you start taking them when you don’t really need them. That’s where it becomes the problem. Luckily for me, I stabilized the last 5-7 years, got a little bit better, but it’s very dangerous.”

One of the most destructive batters in the history of the game, De Villiers announced a shock retirement from international cricket in 2018, stating that he was tired.

“I was too proud to talk about it” - De Villiers

While sharing his thoughts on anxiety, De Villiers admitted that he made a mistake by not opening up to his coach or captain about the issues he was facing.

Urging athletes to have open communication about the same, the Proteas cricketer concluded:

“When it happens to you, you need to communicate to someone about it. That’s what I sort of got wrong during my career. I was too proud to talk about it, didn’t want to show weakness to the coach or the captain. But it’s important to talk, communicate to someone and then nutrition - you’ve got to drink a lot of water, got to eat well and exercise. A good night’s rest gives you success the next day.”

One of the most admired cricketers of all time, De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is from 2004 to 2018.