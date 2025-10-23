ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of October 23 after PAK vs SA 2025 2nd Test 

Defending World Test champions South Africa claimed their first points in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle after a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Pakistan to level the two-match series, 1-1. The Proteas chased down the 68-run target with ease on Day 4 in Rawalpindi on Thursday, October 23.

Ad

Pakistan had posted 333 in the first innings after fifties from skipper Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel. In reply, the visitors were tottering at 235-8 at one stage and were at risk of conceding a first innings lead. However, a lower-order fight back by Senuran Muthuswamy and Kagiso Rabada, both of them notching crucial fifties, steered the Proteas to 404 runs.

South Africa made the most of the valuable lead to skittle out Pakistan for 138 in the second innings, with Simon Harmer claiming six wickets.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the contest, Pakistan were placed second in the points table with a PCT of 100 alongside Australia as they were yet to record a single loss in the cycle. South Africa, on the other hand, were placed at the bottom phase of the table with the West Indies, being the only two sides with no wins, and a PCT of 0, as a result.

Following the win, since both teams have recorded one win and one loss each in the cycle so far, they have a PCT of 50 each, and are placed below the third-ranked India, who have a PCT of 61.90 after their recent 2-0 whitewash against the West Indies on home soil.

Ad

South Africa set to face India in a two-match Test series next

The Proteas are set for another subcontinent assignment in quick succession as they are scheduled to face India in a two-match Test series commencing from November 14 onwards at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Before the challenging assignment against Shubman Gill and co, South Africa will play a white-ball series against Pakistan comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, set to begin from October 28 onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️