ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza and Roelof van der Merwe

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders registered a six-wicket win against Desert Vipers in the 10th match of International League T20 2024 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Gulf Giants also secured a three-wicket win over Dubai Capitals in the following game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on January 27.

Desert Vipers batted first and posted a total of 154/8 in 20 overs. Opener and captain Colin Munro scored a half-century off 44 balls with six fours and one six. Imad Wasim and Russel scalped two wickets apiece for the Knight Riders.

In reply, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' no. 3 batter Alishan Sharafu smacked an unbeaten 82-run knock in 47 balls, featuring 11 fours and four sixes. As the game progressed, Andre Russell notched a quick-fire 24-run knock of 10 deliveries to seal the deal in 17.2 overs.

Meanwhile, in the 11th game, Dubai Capitals racked up a mere total of 132/7 batting first. Sikandar Raza was the top-scorer with 47 runs in 36 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Carlos Brathwaite claimed a three-wicket haul for the Giants.

In response, Gulf Giants finished off the chase in 18.4 overs. Chris Lynn (37) and Jordan Cox (38*) were the crucial batters, who took their side home. Roelof van der Merwe's three-wicket haul and Sikandar Raza's two wickets went in vain for the Capitals.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ILT20 2024.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 3 3 0 151 93 50.33 91 165.93 - 2 - 14 9 2 N Pooran (MIE) 4 4 1 148 51 49.33 96 154.16 - 1 - 6 12 3 SW Billings (DC) 4 4 1 142 67 47.33 93 152.68 - 2 - 11 5 4 Sikandar Raza (DC) 4 3 0 138 48 46 88 156.81 - - - 11 5 5 JM Vince (GG) 4 4 0 126 52 31.5 102 123.52 - 1 - 12 5 6 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 4 4 0 118 81 29.5 65 181.53 - 1 - 12 6 7 AGS Gous (ADKR) 4 4 1 112 95* 37.33 79 141.77 - 1 - 7 7 8 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 3 3 0 109 54 36.33 51 213.72 - 1 - 8 9 9 A Sharafu (ADKR) 4 4 1 108 82* 36 81 133.33 - 1 - 15 4 10 JM Cox (GG) 4 4 1 102 38* 34 82 124.39 - - 1 8 3

Sharjah Warriors top-order batter Johnson Charles continued to stay on top of the batting charts with 151 runs. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran (148) and Sam Billings (142) retained their second and third ranks respectively.

Sikandar Raza (138) moved up from 10th to fourth spot. James Vince (126) climbed up from eighth rank to fifth. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (118) dropped from the fourth to the sixth slot while Andries Gous (112) descended to seventh position.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (109) moved down from fifth to eighth rank. Alishan Sharafu (108) rocketed from 33rd to ninth rank after his half-century against the Vipers on Saturday. Jordan Cox (102) propelled from 19th to 10th position.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TA Boult (MIE) 4 4 84 14 - 87 9 3/14 9.66 6.21 9.33 - - 2 M Theekshana (SW) 3 3 72 12 - 78 7 4/15 11.14 6.5 10.28 1 - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 4 4 78 13 - 111 7 4/25 15.85 8.53 3 1 - 4 PVD Chameera (DC) 4 4 96 16 - 114 7 4/28 16.28 7.12 13.71 1 - 5 AJ Hosein (MIE) 4 4 96 16 - 106 6 4/23 17.66 6.62 16 1 - 6 Sikandar Raza (DC) 4 4 78 13 - 70 5 3/21 14 5.38 15.6 - - 7 SP Narine (ADKR) 4 4 78 13 - 78 5 2/23 15.6 6 15.6 - - 8 CR Woakes (SW) 3 3 72 12 - 80 5 2/21 16 6.66 14.4 - - 9 RE van der Merwe (DC) 4 4 70 11.4 - 91 5 3/27 18.2 7.8 14 - - 10 DR Sams (SW) 3 3 72 12 - 121 5 3/28 24.2 10.08 14.4 - -

Trent Boult (9) and Maheesh Theekshana (7) retained their top two positions with an impressive economy of 6.21 and 6.5, respectively. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi ascended one spot to occupy the third rank with seven wickets, averaging 15.85.

Dushmantha Chameera slid down to the fourth position with seven scalps at 16.28. Akeal Hosein (6) held on to the fifth position while Sikandar Raza moved up from 18th to sixth spot with five wickets after a 2/18 against the Giants.

Sunil Narine (5) moved up from ninth to seventh spot with a decent average of 17.66. Chris Woakes (5) slipped two positions down to the eighth rank, averaging 16.

Van der Merwe (5) climbed from 23rd rank to ninth thanks to the three-wicket haul against the Giants in the previous game. Daniel Sams (5) makes it from seventh to the 10th position with five wickets and a poor average of 24.2.

