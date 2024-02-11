ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Kusal Perera and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Gulf Giants secured a three-run close win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 28th game of International League T20 2024 on February 10 Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals bagged a 19-run win against MI Emirates in the 29th match.
In the 28th match, Gulf Giants batted first and posted a total of 166/3 in 20 overs. Captain James Vince (50), Jordan Cox (57) and Shimron Hetmyer (39) were the star batters. Ali Khan claimed two wickets with the ball for Knight Riders.
In the chase, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders could score only 163/9 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (47) was the lone star batter alongside Laurie Evans' 33 runs. Jamie Overton picked up a three-wicket haul to turn the game upside down.
Moving to the 29th clash, Dubai Capitals racked up a total of 147/9 in 20 overs. Max Holden (51) and Tom Banton (37) were the standout batters. V Viyaskanth and Mousley scalped two wickets each for MI Emirates.
In response, MI Emirates started off well but could score only 128/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 19 runs. Andre Fletcher (45) was the only star batter in the chase. Haider Ali was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-wicket haul.
On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.
ILT20 2024 Most Runs List
James Vince moved up from seventh to the top spot in the batting standings with 298 runs from 10 innings. Kusal Perera retained his second rank with 275 runs from eight innings.
Chris Lynn (266) and Muhammad Waseem (266) ascended two spots up to hold the third and fourth slots at 33.25 and 33.25 respectively. Sikandar Raza (263) slipped from the top to the fifth position.
Nicholas Pooran (261) and Alex Hales (261) descended three spots each to make it to the sixth and seventh ranks at 43.5 and 26 respectively. Sam Billings (234) moved one spot up to occupy the eighth rank.
Sharjah Warriors batter Johnson Charles (232) moved down from the eighth to the ninth slot. Michael Pepper (224) retained his 10th position in the tally.
ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List
MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (14), and Trent Boult (14) continue to hold the top three spots in the wickets standings. They have averages of 13.05, 14, and 22.42 respectively.
Desert Vipers' bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga (12) and Mohammad Amir (12) maintained their third and fourth ranks at 16.25 and 20.25. Sharjah Warriors bowlers Daniel Sams (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (11) retained their sixth and seventh ranks.
Imad Wasim (11) moved up from 10th to eighth slot at 21.81. Chris Jordan (11) ascended from the 14th to the ninth slot at 21.81. Zuhaib Zubair (10) climbed one spot up to secure the 10th position in the standings.
