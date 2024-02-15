ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants (Updated) ft. James Vince and Trent Boult

MI Emirates made it to the grand finale of the second ILT20 season after securing a 45-run win over Gulf Giants in the first qualifier. They won at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, February 14.

Batting first, MI Emirates posted a good total of 163/7 in 20 overs. Captain and keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 36 runs in 28 balls, including one four and three sixes. He received good support from Dwayne Bravo (20), Tim David (29) and Kieron Pollard (27* off 14)

Daniel Worrall claimed a three-wicket haul, conceding 15 runs in his four-over spell. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarbani scalped two wickets with Zuhaib Zubair picking up a wicket for the Giants.

In response, Gulf Giants got bundled out for just 118 runs in 18.2 overs. Chris Jordan (31) was the standout batter, but he couldn't get any support. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth scalped three wickets while Akeal Hosein and Waqar Salamkheil claimed two wickets each for the MI Emirates.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sikandar Raza (DC)"}">Sikandar Raza (DC) 11 10 1 303 60* 33.66 220 137.72 - 1 1 25 10 2 JM Vince (GG) 11 11 - 298 59 27.09 243 122.63 - 3 2 31 8 3 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 9 9 - 297 65 33 187 158.82 - 2 1 31 12 4 N Pooran (MIE) 9 9 2 297 51 42.42 181 164.08 - 1 - 15 25 5 CA Lynn (GG) 9 9 - 284 67 31.55 220 129.09 - 2 - 30 11 6 AD Hales (DV) 10 10 - 282 66 28.2 200 141 - 2 1 18 21 7 SW Billings (DC) 11 11 2 280 67 31.11 199 140.7 - 3 - 20 9 8 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 11 11 2 278 89* 30.88 193 144.04 - 2 1 22 15 9 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11 10 MS Pepper (ADKR) 10 10 - 229 59 22.9 162 141.35 - 1 1 33 6

Dubai Capitals batter Sikandar Raza continues to lead the batting standings with 303 runs from 10 innings. James Vince retained his second rank with 298 runs. Kusal Perera moved up from fifth to third position, scoring 297 runs at an average of 33.

Nicholas Pooran (297) climbed up from eighth to fourth rank with 297 ribs at 42.42. Chris Lynn (284) moved one spot up to secure the sixth position. Alex Hales (282) and Sam Billings (280) slipped three positions each to occupy the sixth and seventh ranks.

Muhammad Waseem (278) slipped one slot down to hold the eighth rank. Johnson Charles (232) and Michael Pepper (229) continue to hold the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 10 10 190 31.4 - 223 16 3/18 13.93 7.04 11.87 - - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 11 11 234 39 - 330 14 3/14 23.57 8.46 16.71 - - 4 SC Kuggeleijn (DC) 6 6 131 21.5 - 182 12 4/17 15.16 8.33 10.91 1 - 5 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 6 Mohammad Amir (DV) 9 9 198 33 - 253 12 3/26 21.08 7.66 16.5 - - 7 DR Sams (SW) 10 9 169 28.1 1 262 12 3/28 21.83 9.3 14.08 - - 8 Zuhaib Zubair (GG) 8 8 132 22 - 173 11 4/22 15.72 7.86 12 1 - 9 AJ Hosein (MIE) 9 9 186 31 - 182 11 4/23 16.54 5.87 16.9 1 - 10 M Theekshana (SW) 8 8 182 30.2 - 208 11 4/15 18.9 6.85 16.54 2 -

MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (16), and Trent Boult (14) continue to retain their top three positions in the bowling standings.

Scott Kuggeleijn (12), Wanindu Hasaranga (12), Mohammad Amir (12), and Daniel Sams (12) maintain their fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks. They have averages of 15.16, 16.25, 21.08, and 21.83 respectively.

Zuhaib Zubair (11) moved up from 12th to eighth rank at 15.72. Akeal Hosein (11) climbed up from 17th to ninth position, averaging 16.54. Maheesh Theekshana (11) slid down from the eighth to the 10th slot, averaging 18.9.

