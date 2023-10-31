“In the 90s, we didn’t even know that mental health was a thing” - Wasim Akram 

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has described mental health as a very important aspect of a sportsperson’s career. He admitted that during his playing days, most cricketers weren’t even aware that something called mental health exists, adding that the subject is still considered a bit of a taboo in the subcontinent.

The month of May is dedicated to mental health awareness in India. This initiative was launched in the USA in 1949 to spread awareness about mental health issues.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Akram shared his thoughts on mental health and welcomed the inclusion of psychologists in sports.

“In our culture, mental health is still a bit of a taboo subject, but it is there. Some cricketers speak to their parents, their brothers or sisters maybe. I think there is a psychologist with the teams right now. It’s a very important aspect of any sportsman’s life. In the 90s, we didn’t even know that mental health was a thing. I don’t know how we tackled our pressures; maybe different ways, but there was no one to talk to,” Akram said.

“So, anybody going through anything in life, just speak to someone. It will ease and help you to improve as a person on and off the field,” the former Pakistan captain advised.

Akram played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs for Pakistan, claiming 414 and 502 wickets, respectively. He was also a handy batter, who notched up three Test tons, including a best of 257*.

“Every problem has a solution” - Wasim Akram on mental health issues

While he is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricketing history, Akram also has had his share of ups and downs in his personal life. In his autobiography, he has admitted to suffering from drug addiction at one point in life.

Speaking from personal experience, he shared his learnings and commented that a solution can be found to any problem in the world.

“I am 57 years old now. One thing I have learnt, with the lot of mistakes I have made in life, is that every problem has a solution. There is a situation where you feel that it’s the last resort; I can’t do anything about it. I have lost hope. People take drastic steps, but no, there is a solution for every problem. Some take less time, some take longer,” Akram said.

“So, focus on your problem. Don’t think about it all day long. Keep it aside in a compartment. In the evening, when you are relaxed, think about it, sort the solutions. Explore the options, most of the times it will be solved,” the former pacer concluded.

In recent years, a number of big names from international cricket, including Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, and Glenn Maxwell, have admitted to facing mental health issues.