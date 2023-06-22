"In today's world, people do things like this as a publicity stunt" - Ahmed Shehzad comments on Urvashi Rautela's friendship with Naseem Shah

Ahmed Shehzad recently answered a question related to his former Quetta Gladiators teammate Naseem Shah and his friendship with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Fans on social media noticed that Urvashi wished Naseem on his birthday. She even congratulated him on being conferred with honorary DSP rank in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Naseem thanked her for the same.

In the past, Urvashi Rautela has been romantically linked with star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Some fans even linked her name with Naseem Shah. When asked if he knew something about Naseem and Urvashi, Ahmed Shehzad said on the Nadir Ali podcast:

"I think I am not sure about this scenario. In today's world, people do things like this as a publicity stunt. So I am not so sure. I have not asked Naseem Shah either. It is his personal life matter. If at all he is friends with her, then I don't think there should be any problems with it."

"I like New Zealand's kit"- Ahmed Shehzad responds to question of which country he would like to play for apart from Pakistan

During the same podcast, Ahmed Shehzad was asked about the team which he would like to play for apart from Pakistan. Shehzad replied that he likes New Zealand's kits and players, but he does not see himself playing for another nation.

"I like New Zealand's kit. But hands down, I'll only play for Pakistan. Even though there are a lot of things which can improve in Pakistan," Shehzad answered.

"New Zealand's players are very down to earth. The likes of Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tim Southee are quite humble," he concluded.

In the same interview, Shehzad stated that he aims to make a return to the Pakistan cricket team. The right-handed opener has not played a single international game since October 2019.

Poll : 0 votes