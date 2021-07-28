India's Diksha Dagar secures Tokyo Olympics qualification after South African golfer withdraws

Indian women's golfer Diksha Dagar qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after South Africa's Paula Reto withdrew, and Austria decided not to make a reallocation for their golfer Sarah Schober.

The International Golf Federation has reallocated that vacant spot to Diksha Dagar. The Indian Golf Union shared the big news on their official Twitter handle, posting:

"BREAKING NEWS Paula Reto (RSA) has withdrawn from Tokyo, & Austria declined reallocation for Sarah Schober; position has been reallocated by IGF to our Diksha Dagar. Best wishes to her," the Indian Golf Union wrote on Twitter.

While Diksha Dagar is not in the Olympic village, the Apex body for golf activities in India confirmed that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure she reaches Tokyo on time.

"Rest assured, we will spare no effort to get her to Tokyo. Let us all hope for the best. Jai Hind," the Indian Golf Union responded to a fan who asked about Diksha's tight schedule.

Diksha Dagar was supposed to be a part of the ISPS Handa World Invitational tournament starting in Northern Ireland tomorrow. However, she will have to rush to Tokyo now. Apart from Dagar, Aditi Ashok will also represent India in women's golf at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Who is Diksha Dagar?

Diksha Dagar is a 20-year-old professional female golfer from Haryana. She turned professional in 2019 and has two pro victories to her name in the Ladies European Tour.

Dagar was born with hearing problems, and she has been wearing hearing aids since childhood. However, she did not allow that to impact her game, as she worked hard to become one of the top golfers in the country.

Dagar won the 2021 Aramco Team Series in London. She will be keen to bring her 'A' game to the table and make the country proud with her performances at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

