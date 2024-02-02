India vs Nepal Super Six match, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on Nepal in their second Super Six match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday, February 2. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament and will look to continue their brilliant form. After registering comprehensive victories in their group matches, they hammered New Zealand by 214 runs in their first Super Six match.

Sent into bat by the Kiwis, the Men in Blue posted an impressive 295/8 on the board. The in-form Musheer Khan slammed 131 off 126 balls, hitting 13 fours and three sixes. Opener Adarsh Singh contributed 52 off 58, while skipper Uday Saharan chipped in with 34 off 57. With the ball, Saumy Pandey stood out again with 4/19, while Raj Limbani and Musheer picked up two scalps apiece.

Speaking of Nepal, they have won only one match in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 so far, which was a close one-wicket triumph over Afghanistan in their last Group D match. They went down to Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super Six clash. Batting first, they were bowled out for 169, a target Bangladesh gunned down in 25.2 overs.

India vs Nepal Super Six match, U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list in India

In India, the U-19 World Cup 2024 games are being live telecast on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The game gets underway at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Nepal Super Six match, U-19 World Cup 2024 live streaming in India

Live streaming of the India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup 2024 Super Six match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as on the website in India.

Cricket fans can watch the live action of the match for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. For the web, they will have to subscribe to a plan to catch the clash.

India are leading the Super Six points table in Group 1, with six points and a net run rate of +3.330, while Pakistan are second. They also have six points and a net run rate of +1.064.

