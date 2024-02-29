Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajasthan Legends vs Red Carpet Delhi (Updated) ft. Richard Levi

A total of two matches were played in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 on Thursday, February 29, at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida.

Chhattisgarh Warriors elected to bowl in the 12th match against VVIP Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh scored 183 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Pawan Negi was the highest scorer for the team and made 83 runs off 54 deliveries. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Kalim Khan picked three wickets each.

Chhattisgarh could make only 167 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 16 runs. Naman Ojha was the highest scorer for the team and made 72 runs off 48 deliveries. Monu Kumar was the most successful bowler for Uttar Pradesh and picked four wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Rajasthan Legends faced Red Carpet Delhi in the 13th match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Delhi had a great outing with the bat and scored 247 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Richard Levi scored a century and was dismissed after scoring 116 runs off 53 deliveries.

Rajasthan could make only 220 runs for the loss of six wickets and fell short of the target by 27 runs. Rajesh Bishnoi remained unbeaten on 98 runs off 46 deliveries for Rajasthan.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player TEAM RUNS MAT INNS HS AVG SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Pawan Negi VUP 311 5 5 139 77.75 187.35 1 2 18 27 2 Richard Levi RCD 287 4 4 133 71.75 211.03 2 - 26 19 3 Anshul Kapoor VUP 274 4 4 87 91.33 148.11 - 4 10 26 4 Naman Ojha CW 239 5 5 78 59.75 178.36 - 2 14 21 5 Asela Gunaratne RCD 219 4 4 106 219 193.81 1 1 12 23 6 Peter Trego MC 190 4 4 92 95 161.02 - 1 10 16 7 Jatin Saxena CW 188 5 5 92 37.6 257.53 - 2 14 21 8 Rajesh Bishnoi RL 171 4 4 98 57 158.33 - 1 14 8 9 Saurabh Tiwary CW 170 5 5 70 56.67 160.38 - 1 8 18 10 Angelo Perera RL 141 4 4 46 35.25 176.25 - - 5 16

Pawan Negi has moved to first place from second and has amassed 311 runs in five matches at an average of 77.75 and a strike rate of 187.35.

Richard Levi has jumped to second position from fourth and has 287 runs to his name in four games at a strike rate of 211.03.

Anshul Kapoor has slipped to third place from first and has scored 274 runs in four matches at an average of 91.33.

Naman Ojha has moved to fourth place from fifth and has made 239 runs in five matches at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of 178.36.

Asela Gunaratne has jumped to the fifth position from ninth and has 219 runs to his name at a strike rate of 193.81.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Chris Mpofu VUP 12 5 5 13.33 9.5 8.42 1 - - 2 Monu Kumar VUP 8 5 5 13.38 13.5 5.94 - 1 - 3 Amit Mishra CW 7 5 5 24.57 13.71 10.75 - 1 - 4 Munaf Patel CW 6 5 5 11.33 11 6.18 1 - - 5 Amit Sanan MC 6 4 4 18.5 14 7.93 - - - 6 Ashley Nurse RCD 6 4 4 22.67 11.67 11.66 - - - 7 Gurkeerat Singh Mann CW 5 5 3 12.4 13.2 5.64 - - - 8 Peter Trego MC 5 4 4 19.6 15.6 7.54 - - - 9 Bipul Sharma RCD 5 4 4 25 16.8 8.93 - - - 10 Vinay Yadav MC 5 4 4 17 10.8 9.44 - - -

Chris Mpofu is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.33.

Monu Kumar has jumped to second place from 10th. He has eight wickets to his name in five matches at an average of 13.38.

Amit Mishra has picked seven wickets in five matches at an average of at an average of 24.57 and has moved to third place from second.

Munaf Patel has moved to fourth place from third place and has picked six wickets in five matches at an average of 11.33.

Amit Sanan has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has taken six wickets in four matches.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App