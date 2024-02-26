Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Red Carpets (Updated) ft. Richard Levi

The Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 continued today with a doubleheader.

In the first match, Telangana Tigers defended a score of 172/7, winning the game by one run against Rajasthan Legends.

However, in the second game, Delhi Red Carpets failed to chase down the total posted by VVIP Uttar Pradesh, condemning them to a 29-run defeat.

Batting first against the Rajasthan Legends, Telangana Tigers got off to a blistering start with opener Silva Sagiri (87 off 59) racing away in the powerplay. Sagiri was especially severe in his strokeplay, striking at 147.46 during his quickfire innings.

Manpreet Gony (25 off 12) gave the Tigers' innings a final flourish towards the end, posting a total of 172/7. In response, Rajasthan Legends got off to a horrid start, losing both their openers cheaply. Contributions from skipper Angelo Perera (32), Rajesh Bishnoi (44 off 39), and Ishan Malhotra (36 off 14) got ever so close to chasing down Telangana’s total as they fell short of just one run. Thilak S, Syed Ahmed Qadri, and Tangirala Kumar took two wickets a piece for the Telangana Tigers.

In the second game, VVIP Uttar Pradesh batted first to put up a colossal total of 220-3 in 20 overs courtesy of Anshul Kapoor (63 off 38), Bhanu Seth (31 off 11), Pawan Negi (69 off 43) and Suresh Raina (34 off 21) all contributing.

In response, Delhi Red Carpet’s batting lineup lacked uniformity as Asela Gunaratne (106 off 55) was the sole performer for the Delhi-based side and the Red Carpets lost the game by 29 runs.

IVPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Richard Levi"}">Richard Levi DL-R 133 1 1 133 133 255.77 1 0 6 15 2 Peter Trego"}">Peter Trego MUM-C 92 1 1 92 92 209.09 0 1 8 6 3 Naman Ojha"}">Naman Ojha CHT-W 78 1 1 78 78 260 0 1 7 6 4 Saurabh Tiwary CHT-W 70 1 1 70 70 194.44 0 1 7 4 5 Phil Mustard MUM-C 60 1 1 60 60 193.55 0 1 6 4 6 Anshul Kapoor V-UP 53 1 1 53 53 123.26 0 1 6 1 7 Parvinder Singh V-UP 44 1 1 44 44 141.94 0 0 5 1 8 Ravi Kumar Rohith TLG-T 43 1 1 43 43 159.26 0 0 3 3 9 Shadab Jakati CHT-W 41 1 1 41 41 241.18 0 0 6 2 10 Bhanu Seth V-UP 41 1 1 41 41 215.79 0 0 2 5

Richard Levi has emerged as the leading run-scorer so far. The Red Carpet Delhi batter has amassed 145 runs in two innings at an excellent average of 72.50. His tally includes a top score of 133.

Chasing Levi closely is Sri Lankan legend Asela Gunaratne of Red Carpet Delhi. The batting-allrounder has scored 117 runs in two innings.

The likes of Anshul Kapoor (116 runs), Siva Sagiri (114 runs), and Peter Trego (92 runs) complete the top five run-getters in the tournament so far.

Other batters on the top 10 run scorers list include Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Bhanu Seth, Rajesh Bishnoi, Imrul Kayes, and Saurabh Tiwary, respectively.

IVPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Samiullah Beigh DL-R 4 1 1 9 6 9 0 1 0 2 Christopher Mpofu V-UP 3 1 1 9.33 8 7 0 1 0 3 Bipul Sharma"}">Bipul Sharma DL-R 3 1 1 13.67 6 13.67 0 1 0 4 Peter Trego MUM-C 2 1 1 11 12 5.5 0 0 0 5 Amit Sanan MUM-C 2 1 1 13 12 6.5 0 0 0 6 Parveen Thapar V-UP 2 1 1 18.5 9 12.33 0 0 0 7 Vishvajitsinh Solanki MUM-C 2 1 1 26.5 12 13.25 0 0 0 8 Ashley Nurse DL-R 2 1 1 26 11 14.18 0 0 0 9 Amit Mishra CHT-W 2 1 1 26 9 17.33 0 0 0 10 Anureet Singh V-UP 1 1 1 18 24 4.5 0 0 0

Samiullah Beigh has emerged as the leading wicket-taker so far. With five scalps from two matches.

Chasing Beigh closely in the wickets column are Chris Mpofu, Bipul Sharma, and Parveen Thapar with four wickets each to their names. All three of them have consistently made inroads for their respective sides.

Among the other bowlers inside the top 10 are Peter Trego, Amit Sanan, Pawan Negi, Sundeep Tyagi and Tangirala Pawan.

