Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025: Where to watch and ILC T20 live-streaming details in India

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) 2025 is scheduled to be played from May 27 to June 5 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. A total of 18 games will be played over a 10-day period in the league.

Six teams are participating in the tournament, namely Indian Warriors, American Strikers, Asian Kings, Euro Gladiators, African Lions, and Trans Titans. The star attractions for the Warriors include Shikhar Dhawan and Priyank Panchal, while Suresh Raina and Tillakaratne Dilshan headline the Asian Kings.

African Lions will be boosted by the presence of Herschelle Gibbs and Richard Levi. Meanwhile, Trans Titans would look to find contributions from Martin Guptill and Jesse Ryder. Euro Gladiators will have Peter Trego and Anureet Singh, while the key players for American Strikers will be Naman Ojha and Manpreet Gony.

The tournament will be conducted in the double round-robin format, with each team playing the others twice. The top four teams after the completion of the league stage will play the semifinals, and then the final takes place on June 5.

With the presence of high-profile cricketers, the tournament promises to enthrall fans with exciting T20 action. It will be interesting to see which team emerges as the champion in the inaugural season of the ILC.

Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025

telecast channel list

The Sony Sports Network has bought the official broadcasting rights to the tournament. As per official sources, Indian viewers can watch the live action on Sony TEN 5 channel on their television sets.

Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025

Live Streaming Details

The viewers subscribed to Sony LIV can enjoy the live action of the game on the app and website without any interruption.

Moreover, interested viewers can also catch a glimpse of the tournament on the FanCode app and website by buying a match/tournament pass.

