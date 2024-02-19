Internet user funnily edits PSL’s Wikipedia page with Vikrant Gupta & Johnny Sins; gets changed later

The 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) got underway on Saturday evening at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Two-time defending champions Lahore Qalandars squared off against Islamabad United in the season opener. The latter beat the Qalandars by eight wickets in that contest.

On Sunday, fans witnessed an exciting double-header contest in PSL 2024, where Peshawar Zalmi lost to Quetta Gladiators by 16 runs and Multan Sultans squashed the Karachi Kings by 55 runs. The latest edition of the Pakistan Super League has started well, but an internet user changed the league's data on Wikipedia.

While most of the data was accurate, a user changed the top run-scorer's name to Johnny Sins, who is an adult movie star. The user also edited the top wicket-taker's name, changing it to Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta.

You can see the screenshot here:

The user mentioned Johnny Sins' total runs as 6,969, while the number of wickets taken by Vikrant Gupta was 128. The data has now been changed back to the original, with Babar Azam as the leading run-scorer and Wahab Riaz as the highest wicket-taker.

Lahore Qalandars are up against Quetta Gladiators in PSL tonight

The fourth match of PSL 2024 is currently underway in Lahore, where home side Lahore Qalandars are taking on the Quetta Gladiators. Both franchises started their respective Pakistan Super League campaigns on a losing note.

The Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first in tonight's game. Sahibzada Farhan's brilliant 62-run knock at the top of the order helped the Qalandars reach 187/7 in their 20 overs. Akeal Hosein scalped two wickets for the Gladiators.

Chasing 188 for a win, the Quetta Gladiators are currently placed at 89/2 in the ninth over. Captain Rilee Rossouw is batting in the middle with No.3 batter Khawaja Nafay.

